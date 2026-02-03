Ghana: New FGBMFI AH Chapter Launched As Dr. Siaw Agyepong Is Inducted

The AH Chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International (FGBMFI) has officially been inaugurated at a gathering led by the Executive Chairman of the Jopsong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

The event, a breakfast meeting at AH Hotel in East Legon, Accra on Saturday, January 31, 2026, convened business leaders and professionals, framing ethical leadership and faith as essential pillars for building transformative businesses across Africa.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong, who was the keynote speaker, was joined by members of the Jospong Group, reinforcing the occasion's collective spirit and shared values.

Renowned for building one of Africa's most influential indigenous business groups, he reflected on his personal journey, describing his life as a testament to grace, resilience, and divine direction. He traced his path from modest beginnings to continental leadership, underscoring the importance of faith, discipline, and perseverance through adversity.

He shared reflections on early-life struggles, limited education, and the uncertainties that marked his formative years. These experiences, he noted, shaped his character and cemented his belief that enduring success was anchored not just in strategy or capital, but in purpose, values, and obedience to God.

He also recounted defining moments in his entrepreneurial journey, including pivotal decisions that redirected his focus toward environmental and infrastructure solutions across Africa. Today,

He attributed Jospong Group's operation in about 25 African countries to consistent prayer, ethical leadership, and a clear mission.

Beyond business, Dr. Siaw Agyepong stressed the duty of Christian business leaders to invest in people, communities, and spiritual development. He revealed that as the Group expands, plans were underway to integrate places of worship within major operational sites, strengthening the bond between enterprise and faith.

The National President of FGBMFI Ghana, Mr. Emmanuel Baba Mahama, described the AH Chapter's inauguration as both strategic and prophetic.

He highlighted the alignment between the Fellowship's vision of chapters in every nation and Dr. Siaw Agyepong's Pan-African business footprint, calling it a practical platform for advancing faith-based leadership.

As part of the ceremony, Dr. Siaw Agyepong was formally received into the Fellowship and presented with official insignia, accompanied by prayers for wisdom, protection, and continued impact in business and societal service.

Mr. Mahama then declared the AH Chapter duly inaugurated, expressing confidence it would become a hub for mentoring, ethical business practice, and Christian witness in the corporate world. He described the chapter as a foundation for broader engagement across sectors and borders.

The ceremony closed in an atmosphere of gratitude and quiet optimism, with participants describing the gathering as both sobering and uplifting.

The organisers noted that the AH Chapter was expected to play a key role in nurturing principled leadership among emerging entrepreneurs, furthering the Fellowship's mission of transforming lives and businesses through faith.