Nigerian Govt Disclaims Approval of Textbook Excluding Igbo History

The Nigerian government has disclaimed reports that it approved a certain History textbook for use in Nigerian secondary schools.

The textbook, "Living History", reportedly excluded the history and culture of the Igbo people, according to several posts on social media.

But the publisher, Accessible Publishers, has denied the claims that it deliberately excluded the history of any ethnic group in the country.

The Publishers' Head of Editorial, Caleb Akinmola, told PREMIUM TIMES via telephone that the book contained several stories about the Igbo people and culture.

Textbook not approved - education ministry

In a statement by its spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, the Ministry of Education said the textbook never received approval for use in schools in the country.

The statement said the book also never received approval from the National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the statutory body responsible for the review, evaluation, and approval of instructional materials for the national curriculum.

"Consequently, it was not recommended by NERDC and does not appear on the officially approved list of textbooks for History by the Federal Ministry of Education," the statement said.

"The Ministry wishes to state clearly, firmly, and unequivocally that 'Living History' is not an approved textbook and has not been recommended for use in any Nigerian school by the Federal Ministry of Education."

The education ministry also urged parents, teachers and school administrators to disregard the narratives that it approved of the book.

It also asked schools to adhere strictly to the approved instructional materials, noting that the use of unapproved instructional materials "undermines curriculum standards and may adversely affect teaching quality and learning outcomes."

"All approved textbooks strictly comply with the national curriculum and reflect Nigeria's rich cultural diversity, shared history, and core national values, while promoting inclusivity, balance, and unity," the statement added.

Origin of controversy

The government's response followed the controversy on social media that the book was approved by the government.

In one video posted on Instagram and shared across facebook and X, a social media user Uche Nworah, said he was taken aback by the exclusion of Igbo, the third major ethnic group in Nigeria, from a history textbook.

"The history of all the major tribes in Nigeria -We have the Hausa, Nupe, Kanuri, Igala, Yoruba, Benin, Niger Delta and Itsekiri. No Igbo whatsoever," he said.

Publisher speaks

The Head of Editorial at Accessible Publishers, Mr Akinmola, said the publishers and their writers have no reason "to deliberately exclude the Igbo history" from the book.

"It is not true that we deliberately excluded Igbo history in our book," he said via telephone.

"There are stories about the Igbo in the textbook. I don't know where this claim is coming from...When you look at our textbook and compare it to any other publishers' book you will find, even with the curriculum, you will find out that everything is the same."

When asked whether the NERDC approved the 'Living History' textbook, Mr Akinmola said he wasn't sure and would have to check some documents. He hasn't gotten back to our reporter as of the time of filing this report.

Similar controversy

Last year, the education ministry also disowned a history textbook alleged to have contained distorted information about the origin of the Yoruba people, saying it was never approved for use in schools.

This clarification follows a petition submitted by the Concerned Citizens of Yoruba Origin and Supporters of Truth against the textbook, authored by Tony and Ijeoma Duru and published by Tones Publishers.

The return of history in schools

History was first removed from Nigeria's education curriculum in 2008 and infused as part of social studies.

In 2018, the former education minister, Adamu Adamu, directed the reintroduction of history as a standalone subject, but it was never implemented.

Last year, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said President Bola Tinubu has directed the return of history as a subject to the curriculum of basic education in Nigeria.

Mr Alausa said history, as a vital part of nation-building, has been missing in the Nigerian education system for a long time.

"We now have people up to 30 years old totally disconnected from our history. It doesn't happen in any part of the world, " he had said.