Liberia: From Games to Books - Keep Liberia Redefines Literacy Engagement

Liberia has taken a fresh step toward child-centered education as the Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP Liberia) hosted the inaugural edition of PlayFest, a family-focused initiative designed to promote literacy through structured play and community interaction.

The day-long event, held at the Invincible Sports Park in Monrovia, drew children, parents, educators and community members for activities ranging from games and physical exercises to storytelling and interactive learning. Organizers described PlayFest as both a celebration of childhood and a deliberate strategy to strengthen Liberia's reading culture.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, KEEP Liberia Executive Director Brenda Brewer Moore said the event was intentionally designed to move beyond entertainment.

"This event is not just about fun," Moore said. "It is about using play as a bridge to literacy--bringing families together while reinforcing the importance of reading and learning in a child's development."

Literacy Through Innovation and Access

KEEP Liberia, a nonprofit organization, has spent the past 12 years promoting literacy, advocacy and educational empowerment through community-driven initiatives across the country. The organization has reached 14 of Liberia's 15 counties, positioning it among the most expansive grassroots literacy movements nationwide.

Its work has focused on creating safe, accessible learning spaces for children, particularly in underserved communities. To date, KEEP Liberia has constructed 45 mini libraries, published seven children's books, and distributed thousands of educational materials across Liberia.

In partnership with the Ministry of Education, the organization has also produced the National Student Handbook, expected to be officially launched soon. The handbook aims to standardize student guidance and strengthen academic engagement nationwide.

Impact Beyond the Classroom

Moore said KEEP Liberia's mission centers on literacy as a pathway to opportunity, empowerment and social stability.

"We have established community reading rooms, trained teachers, distributed thousands of books, and mentored students in public speaking, civic education and leadership," she said. "Our work helps depopulate the streets and populate the classrooms."

Beyond traditional reading programs, the organization has expanded platforms for children's voices through storytelling initiatives, literacy campaigns and creative learning activities that make education engaging rather than intimidating.

PlayFest as Platform and Movement

This year's PlayFest also served as a fundraising initiative, blending entertainment with purpose. Activities included storytelling sessions, reading games, group exercises and cultural performances--all designed to reinforce learning while strengthening family and community bonds.

Organizers said the success of the first PlayFest signals the potential for the event to become an annual national fixture, celebrating childhood while advancing Liberia's literacy agenda.