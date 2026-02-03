Liberia: NPA Launches $1 Million Drive to Revitalize University of Liberia

- The National Port Authority has launched a $1 million nationwide fundraising campaign to rehabilitate critical infrastructure at the University of Liberia, casting the initiative as a strategic investment in public education, workforce development and the country's long-term recovery.

The campaign was officially unveiled Friday, Jan. 30, at the University of Liberia campus, where NPA Managing Director Sekou A. M. Dukuly said the effort goes beyond philanthropy to confront longstanding structural challenges at Liberia's premier public university.

Restoring Dignity to Public Education

Dukuly said the initiative aims to restore dignity to public institutions that produce the country's intellectual and professional leadership, stressing that education remains Liberia's most enduring national investment.

"For decades, the University of Liberia has borne the historic responsibility of producing the intellectual capital that sustains public service, the private sector and civic life," Dukuly said. "Yet the institution continues to struggle under severe infrastructural constraints."

He cited overcrowded lecture halls lacking adequate seating, deteriorating bathroom facilities and classrooms affected by unresolved roofing leaks as conditions that undermine the learning environment for thousands of students.

Budget Pressures, Growing Enrollment

Dukuly said the challenges stem not from neglect, but from persistent budgetary limitations that have slowed rehabilitation efforts even as enrollment continues to rise.

"These constraints place daily strain on the dignity of the learning environment," he said, adding that such conditions are inconsistent with Liberia's development ambitions under the ARREST Agenda.

"No serious nation pursuing sustainable development should allow these conditions to persist at the heart of its intellectual foundation," he said.

Clear Targets, National Appeal

Under the campaign, the NPA aims to mobilize at least $1 million to procure 28,000 student chairs, rehabilitate essential bathroom facilities and address urgent classroom renovations, including critical roof repairs.

Dukuly said the initiative aligns with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's reform agenda and the NPA's corporate social responsibility mandate.

"This intervention is not charity," he said. "It is a strategic national investment. A functional, dignified learning environment is essential to producing competent graduates who will drive Liberia's economic recovery and institutional reform."

"When we strengthen the University of Liberia," Dukuly added, "we strengthen the Republic itself."

Call for Collective Action

Dukuly urged public institutions, private companies, development partners and individual citizens to support the campaign, describing national development as a shared responsibility.

"Government alone cannot shoulder the burden of national transformation," he said. "Progress requires partnership, patriotism and collective ownership of our future."

He called on stakeholders to join the NPA in restoring dignity to public education and advancing Liberia's national development vision.

UL Welcomes Partnership

University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Maparyan welcomed the initiative, describing it as a strong example of institutional collaboration in the national interest.

"This partnership sends a powerful message that Liberian institutions can work together effectively for the common good," Maparyan said.

She expressed gratitude to the NPA on behalf of the university's faculty and administration, saying the support would help strengthen UL's resilience and inclusiveness.

"When we invest in the University of Liberia, we invest in stability, national pride and future generations," she said. "History will remember those who stood up for public education at a critical moment."