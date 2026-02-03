West Africa: Liberia Overhauls Mini-Grid Rules to Spur Rural Electrification, Attract Investment

Published: February 2, 2026

MONROVIA -- Liberia has overhauled its mini-grid and micro-utility regulations in a bid to accelerate rural electrification, with energy sector stakeholders endorsing reforms they say will cut red tape, protect investors and unlock private capital for off-grid power projects.

The revised framework was validated at the close of a two-day national workshop organized by the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) in partnership with the Rural Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), with technical support from R-DARES and INENSUS. Officials said the changes address regulatory gaps that have slowed project development and discouraged private participation in underserved communities.

Regulatory Reset After Five Years

Speaking at the conclusion of the workshop, Cllr. Minnie Paegar-Kallon, LERC's director for legal, licensing and public affairs, said the review was both legally overdue and strategically necessary.

"These regulations have been in place for more than five years," Paegar-Kallon said. "From both a legal and practical standpoint, it was time for a comprehensive review."

She said predictable, transparent regulations are critical for investor confidence, particularly in capital-intensive sectors such as energy.

"With these reforms, we expect increased private-sector participation in Liberia's energy space," she said.

Paegar-Kallon explained that the changes affect three core regulatory instruments governing the development and operation of mini-grids nationwide.

Longer Licenses, Stronger Investor Safeguards

Under the revised Micro-Utility Licensing Regulations, license and permit durations have been extended from five to seven years, giving developers additional time to recover investments and stabilize operations.

The reforms also introduce compensation mechanisms for private mini-grid operators in cases where the national grid later expands into areas already served by privately financed systems--a longstanding risk cited by investors.

Streamlined Approvals for Faster Deployment

Paegar-Kallon said the updated Mini-Grid Code simplifies the approval process by eliminating sequential permitting requirements that often delayed projects.

"Once developers obtain a construction permit from RREA, they can now apply simultaneously for a provisional license from LERC," she said.

The change, she added, reduces regulatory risk and improves developers' ability to secure financing.

Tariffs Remain Regulator-Controlled

On electricity tariffs, Paegar-Kallon said LERC reviewed multiple proposals but reaffirmed its exclusive statutory authority over tariff approval.

The commission rejected recommendations that would have allowed development partners or subsidizing institutions to directly influence tariff-setting decisions, citing legal and regulatory safeguards.

She said the revised framework aligns Liberia's energy regulations more closely with those of regional peers, including Benin, Sierra Leone, Chad, Guinea and the Central African Republic--all participating in the World Bank-supported Regional DARES program.

Boost for National and Continental Electrification Goals

RREA officials said the reforms mark a critical step toward achieving Liberia's electrification targets.

Steven Payma, RREA business development specialist, said the amendments remove key legal and regulatory barriers that have limited private-sector engagement in rural electrification.

"With a more predictable and less risky framework, we can accelerate the delivery of affordable and reliable electricity, particularly in rural Liberia," Payma said.

He said the reforms support Liberia's National Electrification Plan and align with Africa's "Mission 300" initiative, which aims to achieve universal electricity access by 2030.

Payma disclosed that the regional electrification initiative will take effect once the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning signs a memorandum of understanding with the World Bank, with implementation expected to begin between now and the second quarter of 2026.