Liberia: Effl Suspends Former Official, Warns Against Political Targeting in Corruption Case

2 February 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Masefane Konneh

- The Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia has suspended a senior party official and opened an internal corruption probe, backing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's decision to dismiss the official from government while warning that any attempt to politicize the case will be firmly resisted.

The party's move follows the President's weekend dismissal of Prince Saah Bonnah, former EFFL vice chair for economic affairs, and Alex Railey, deputy managing director for technical services at the National Housing Authority, over allegations of financial misconduct. Bonnah also served as the authority's deputy managing director for administration.

Party Backs Dismissal, Orders Internal Probe

In a statement issued Feb. 1, 2026, the EFFL said it supports the President's action and has suspended Bonnah's party membership pending the outcome of its own investigation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The party said its leadership met on Jan. 31 and resolved to establish an investigative committee to independently examine the allegations involving its former official.

According to the statement, the inquiry will be led by the party's Financial Intelligence Unit and Security Department, with support from external financial auditors. A preliminary report is expected within 20 days.

Support for Anti-Corruption--With a Warning

While reaffirming its commitment to the national anti-corruption effort, the EFFL cautioned against what it described as the possible misuse of corruption investigations for political targeting.

"As a political party founded on anti-corruption and accountability, the EFFL does not take such allegations lightly," the statement said, adding that the party remains committed to transparency, due process and democratic governance.

However, the party warned that if its investigation concludes that Bonnah's removal was politically motivated rather than evidence-based, it would consider the action a deliberate political provocation.

Threat of 'Reciprocal Political Action'

The EFFL said that in such a scenario it would consider what it termed "reciprocal political action" against individuals or forces it believes are engaging in unfair political attacks on the party and its members.

At the same time, the party acknowledged that President Boakai acted on recommendations available to him and reiterated its support for the administration's broader anti-corruption agenda.

The statement further assured the public that if Bonnah is found culpable, the party will fully support any sanctions or legal action taken by the government.

Political Undercurrents

Political analysts say the case has sharpened scrutiny of the fine line between aggressive anti-corruption enforcement and intensifying political competition, particularly among parties aligned with the ruling coalition.

The EFFL reaffirmed that it remains part of the Unity Party-led alliance and will continue to support the government, but stressed it will oppose any actions it believes undermine democratic fairness and political integrity.

Investigations into the allegations are expected to continue in the coming weeks as both government-led and party-led processes proceed.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.