Liberia: Effl Suspends Former Official, Warns Against Political Targeting in Corruption Case

- The Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia has suspended a senior party official and opened an internal corruption probe, backing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's decision to dismiss the official from government while warning that any attempt to politicize the case will be firmly resisted.

The party's move follows the President's weekend dismissal of Prince Saah Bonnah, former EFFL vice chair for economic affairs, and Alex Railey, deputy managing director for technical services at the National Housing Authority, over allegations of financial misconduct. Bonnah also served as the authority's deputy managing director for administration.

Party Backs Dismissal, Orders Internal Probe

In a statement issued Feb. 1, 2026, the EFFL said it supports the President's action and has suspended Bonnah's party membership pending the outcome of its own investigation.

The party said its leadership met on Jan. 31 and resolved to establish an investigative committee to independently examine the allegations involving its former official.

According to the statement, the inquiry will be led by the party's Financial Intelligence Unit and Security Department, with support from external financial auditors. A preliminary report is expected within 20 days.

Support for Anti-Corruption--With a Warning

While reaffirming its commitment to the national anti-corruption effort, the EFFL cautioned against what it described as the possible misuse of corruption investigations for political targeting.

"As a political party founded on anti-corruption and accountability, the EFFL does not take such allegations lightly," the statement said, adding that the party remains committed to transparency, due process and democratic governance.

However, the party warned that if its investigation concludes that Bonnah's removal was politically motivated rather than evidence-based, it would consider the action a deliberate political provocation.

Threat of 'Reciprocal Political Action'

The EFFL said that in such a scenario it would consider what it termed "reciprocal political action" against individuals or forces it believes are engaging in unfair political attacks on the party and its members.

At the same time, the party acknowledged that President Boakai acted on recommendations available to him and reiterated its support for the administration's broader anti-corruption agenda.

The statement further assured the public that if Bonnah is found culpable, the party will fully support any sanctions or legal action taken by the government.

Political Undercurrents

Political analysts say the case has sharpened scrutiny of the fine line between aggressive anti-corruption enforcement and intensifying political competition, particularly among parties aligned with the ruling coalition.

The EFFL reaffirmed that it remains part of the Unity Party-led alliance and will continue to support the government, but stressed it will oppose any actions it believes undermine democratic fairness and political integrity.

Investigations into the allegations are expected to continue in the coming weeks as both government-led and party-led processes proceed.