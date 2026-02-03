Liberia: Transport Ministry Officials Return From Turkey Training With Road Safety, Financing Expertise

- Three senior officials of the Ministry of Transport have returned from a 13-day intensive training program in Istanbul, Turkey, armed with new technical expertise aimed at strengthening Liberia's road infrastructure, financing systems and safety standards.

The training conducted Jan. 12-26, focused on road access management, sustainable road financing and road safety, areas officials say are critical to improving mobility and reducing traffic-related risks nationwide.

Participants in the program included Engr. Zunu Kokolo Duyann, Assistant Minister for Land and Rail Transport; Jasper N. White, Director for Land Transport; and Zinnah Tarweh Hills, Research Assistant to the Minister of Transport.

The capacity-building initiative was organized by the International Road Federation (IRF) in partnership with Road Safety Action International (RSAI) and sponsored by the Government of Liberia. The sessions were facilitated by Prof. Amin K. Akhnoukh, Ph.D., PE, a U.S.-based road engineering expert.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Assistant Minister Engr. Duyann expressed appreciation to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Transport Minister Sirleaf Ralph Tyler for the opportunity, describing the training as timely and strategic.

"This training fulfills the ARREST Agenda," Duyann said, pledging that the ministry would move quickly to apply the knowledge gained to improve road management and safety across the country.

Beyond classroom instruction, the officials toured one of Istanbul's largest traffic control rooms, where they observed modern traffic monitoring, maintenance and operational systems in action.

According to Duyann, the exposure to advanced traffic management technology and best practices will support the ministry's efforts to modernize Liberia's road safety framework and enhance efficiency.

The Ministry of Transport said the newly acquired expertise positions the delegation to help drive safer, better-managed road networks in Liberia, in line with national development priorities.

Officials say the training is expected to contribute to improved policy implementation, reduced traffic accidents and stronger institutional capacity within the transport sector.