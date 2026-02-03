Liberia: Rep. Marie Johnson Calls for Unity, Performance Boost At District 2 Staff Retreat

- Grand Gedeh County Electoral District No. 2 Representative Marie G. Johnson has emphasized unity, self-reflection and professional growth as essential tools for improving legislative service, as her office concluded a two-day retreat aimed at reviewing performance and charting priorities for the year ahead.

The retreat, held over the weekend under the theme "From Reflection to Action: 2024-2025 in Review and Forward Planning," brought together staff of the lawmaker's legislative office, invited guests and members of the media.

Opening and closing the retreat, Rep. Johnson thanked her team for their continued dedication and described the exercise as a deliberate break from routine duties to assess the office's progress over the past year.

She said the gathering provided an opportunity to examine accomplishments, draw lessons from challenges and identify practical ways to improve service delivery to residents of Electoral District No. 2.

According to the lawmaker, while the office faced a number of operational challenges, staff remained committed to addressing constituent concerns and achieved notable successes.

Rep. Johnson explained that the retreat was also designed to boost staff morale, strengthen collaboration, improve internal systems and enhance communication within the office.

She stressed that the exercise went beyond reviewing past activities, noting that it was equally focused on equipping the team with effective strategies and best practices to improve performance in the coming year.

At the close of the retreat, the Representative urged staff to maintain openness, mutual respect and active participation in their work. She encouraged honest self-assessment, shared learning and constructive engagement, emphasizing that every contribution matters in building a responsive and effective legislative office.

She commended the staff for their professionalism and dedication, expressing confidence that the outcomes of the retreat would strengthen the office's capacity to serve constituents more efficiently.

Speaking on behalf of the staff, Lawrence Yeoh, Chief of Office Staff, thanked Rep. Johnson for the time and commitment she invested in organizing the retreat.

He described the two-day session as more than a break from routine, calling it a meaningful opportunity to reflect, reconnect and realign with the mission and values of the office.

Yeoh said the lawmaker's leadership was evident throughout the retreat, not only in the vision she articulated but in the trust she placed in the team and her continued commitment to their professional growth.

He concluded that staff members were returning to work renewed in purpose, strengthened in collaboration and appreciative of the standard of leadership she continues to set.