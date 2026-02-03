Liberia: Jesse's Lodge Unveils Mass Gym in Johnsonville, Bringing Affordable Fitness Closer to Home

- Jesse's Lodge has expanded its footprint beyond hospitality with the launch of MASS Gym, a modern fitness facility in Gray Farm, Johnsonville, aimed at making quality wellness services affordable and accessible to ordinary Liberians.

The gym was officially unveiled over the weekend during a brief ceremony attended by community members, staff and local residents. Jesse's Lodge Chief Executive Officer Peter Massaquoi said the initiative reflects a broader vision that combines wellness, job creation and local investment.

"When we opened Jesse's Lodge a few years ago, we made a commitment that we are not only into merrymaking," Massaquoi said. "This gym is part of our contribution to job creation, public-sector support and the overall well-being of Liberians."

Affordable Fitness, Intentional Pricing

MASS Gym--named after the initials of Massaquoi's surname--charges a monthly membership fee of US$30, significantly lower than prevailing gym rates in Liberia, which often range between US$70 and US$80.

Massaquoi said the pricing was a deliberate decision to remove cost barriers that prevent many Liberians from accessing fitness services.

"Most gyms in Liberia are foreign-owned and very expensive," he said. "Nobody should be denied the opportunity to live a healthy life because they cannot afford high fees."

He compared the local pricing model to international standards, noting that comparable facilities abroad often cost less while offering more.

"We pay under US$30 outside Liberia for world-class gyms," he said. "There is no justification for overcharging our people just to exercise."

In addition to access to modern fitness equipment, members of MASS Gym also receive complimentary use of Jesse's Lodge swimming pool, which Massaquoi described as an essential element of physical therapy and holistic wellness.

Liberian-Owned, Liberian-Staffed

Massaquoi emphasized that MASS Gym is entirely Liberian-owned and operated, from construction to day-to-day management.

"We are not here only to criticize government," he said. "We are here to support government efforts in job creation. Every worker here is a Liberian."

Although he and his wife reside abroad, Massaquoi said investing back home was a conscious and patriotic choice.

"We cannot sit in other countries and watch people develop their nations while we refuse to develop our own," he said.

More Features on the Way

The CEO said the newly opened gym is only the beginning. By July, the facility is expected to introduce advanced body-stimulation equipment, enhanced core-training systems and additional muscle-conditioning tools.

Jesse's Lodge itself continues to evolve into a multipurpose destination. The property now includes a 20-room care facility, free Wi-Fi, swimming pools and event spaces suitable for weddings, conferences, retreats, movie nights and private functions.

A VIP Cigar Bar, currently undergoing renovation, is scheduled for a grand opening on Feb. 11, with members of the media invited.

Professional Guidance, Community Focus

Senior fitness professional Sapo Giant, who will oversee operations at MASS Gym, said the facility also addresses a critical gap in Liberia's fitness industry: the lack of professional guidance.

"Many people want to work out but don't understand how to use the equipment properly," Giant said. "Here, we have trained professionals who guide members step by step so they exercise safely and effectively."

He encouraged residents of Johnsonville and nearby communities to take advantage of the facility, describing fitness as essential to good health and quality living.