Liberia: Kumgbor Court Risks Shutdown Over Lack of Permanent Structure

- The Kumgbor Magisterial Court in Gbarpolu County faces possible closure as it operates without a permanent structure, a situation the area's associate magistrate says threatens justice delivery and the safety of court personnel.

Associate Magistrate Her Honor Jartu Barclay said in an interview that the court's temporary operating conditions are unsustainable and increasingly dangerous for judicial workers.

The court lacks adequate space to hear cases and its deteriorating physical condition undermines the integrity of judicial proceedings, Barclay said. She cited weak security presence, lack of staff housing and severe transportation challenges as major barriers to effective operations.

Law enforcement officers often struggle to respond to complaints because of long travel distances and the absence of vehicles, she said. In some cases, alleged suspects have reportedly intimidated officers attempting to carry out arrests.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These challenges have made it extremely difficult to enforce court orders and ensure the safety of justice actors," Barclay said.

She appealed to the national government through the Ministry of Justice to urgently construct a permanent court facility on land already donated by district chiefs and elders.

Barclay also called for transportation and residential accommodation for court personnel and assigned security officers, warning that continued neglect could deprive thousands of residents of formal judicial services.

Timely intervention, she said, would strengthen access to justice, reinforce public trust in the rule of law and improve regional security across Gbarpolu.

Without action, Barclay warned, communities risk deeper instability as disputes go unresolved and law enforcement weakens.