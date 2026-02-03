Nigeria: Why Africa Must Invest in Science Amid Global Polycrisis - Pate

2 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Fortune Eromonsele

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, has urged African countries to prioritise scientific research and evidence-based policymaking, warning that the continent risks falling further behind amid overlapping global crises.

Mr Pate spoke at the SPARK Africa Translational Research Bootcamp and Conference, organised by the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) in partnership with the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) and SPARK Global at Stanford University, California.

The event, held on Monday in Abuja, brought together health professionals, academics and professors from within and outside the country.

Science as driver of human progress

Delivering his keynote address, Mr Pate said scientific inquiry has historically driven major advances in human civilisation, including improvements in life expectancy, disease control and overall quality of life.

"Advances in medical science that have reduced morbidity and mortality globally did not happen by chance. They came through scientific inquiry and the disciplined application of the scientific method," he said.

However, he warned that such progress remains fragile in a world facing what he described as a "polycrisis", multiple, interconnected crises occurring simultaneously.

COVID-19 and global disruptions

Mr Pate said the COVID-19 pandemic marked a turning point, reshaping global supply chains, economies, politics and health systems, with many countries still struggling to recover from its economic and social impact.

He noted that pandemics have historically altered the course of human history and cautioned that future outbreaks could be even more disruptive if global preparedness does not improve.

Africa's multiple transitions

The minister highlighted several transitions unfolding simultaneously across Nigeria and the African continent, including demographic, epidemiological, economic, technological and political shifts.

He said Africa is experiencing a growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular conditions, even as infectious diseases remain prevalent.

"At the same time, rapid technological advances, including artificial intelligence and biomedical innovations, are changing how societies function, while misinformation and anti-science sentiments threaten public trust in evidence-based solutions," he added.

Research gap and extraction concerns

Mr Pate described Africa's limited contribution to global research output as a major concern, noting that the continent accounts for a small fraction of global scientific spending despite housing about 1.4 billion people.

He warned that without deliberate investment in local research capacity, Africa risks becoming a site for the extraction of data, knowledge and biological resources rather than a centre of innovation.

"That pattern would only repeat centuries of extraction unless we act differently," he said.

Nigeria's health reform agenda

The minister linked the conference's objectives to Nigeria's ongoing health sector reforms, including the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, which focuses on governance, service delivery, healthcare value chain development and health security.

He said evidence-based policymaking has become central to the government's approach, stressing that "faith-based policies" must give way to decisions guided by data and research.

Mr Pate also reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to global health security, noting that pandemics require collective international responses.

