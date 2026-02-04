Nigeria: U.S. Deploys Military Team to Nigeria

The United States has deployed a small team of military personnel to Nigeria as part of increased cooperation between the two countries to combat terrorism in West Africa, a senior U.S. military official confirmed on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, head of the U.S. military's Africa Command (AFRICOM), said the deployment followed discussions between Washington and Abuja on the need to strengthen efforts against militant groups operating in the region. This marks the first public acknowledgment of U.S. troops on Nigerian soil since American airstrikes were carried out on Christmas Day.

"That has led to increased collaboration between our nations, including a small U.S. team that brings some unique capabilities from the United States," Anderson told reporters during a press briefing. He did not disclose details about the size of the team or the scope of its mission.

Nigeria's Defence Minister, Christopher Musa, confirmed that U.S. personnel were working in the country but also declined to provide further information.

According to a former U.S. official, the team is believed to be focused primarily on intelligence gathering and supporting Nigerian forces in operations against terrorist-affiliated groups. Reuters had earlier reported that the U.S. had been conducting surveillance flights over Nigeria from neighbouring Ghana since at least late November.

The deployment comes after President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes in December against what he described as Islamic State targets in northwestern Nigeria and warned that further U.S. military action could follow. AFRICOM said one such strike, carried out in coordination with Nigerian authorities in Sokoto state, killed multiple Islamic State militants.

Washington has recently increased pressure on Nigeria over security concerns, particularly after President Trump accused the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christian communities from Islamist militants. Nigerian authorities have rejected claims of systematic persecution, saying security forces are targeting armed groups that attack both Christian and Muslim civilians