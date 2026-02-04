Nigeria: Mixed Reactions Trail Tinubu's Fresh Wike-Fubara Reconciliation in Rivers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reported latest intervention in the protracted political crisis in Rivers State has drawn mixed reactions, with some stakeholders welcoming the move as a step towards stability, while others accuse him of tilting the balance of power in favour of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The President was reported to have brokered a truce between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged political godfather, Wike, directing the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the minister to suspend impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu.

The impeachment notice, issued on January 8, accused the governor of gross misconduct and also sought the constitution of a seven-man investigative panel by the Chief Judge of the state. Although the Chief Judge declined to act, citing subsisting court orders, the standoff paralysed governance and heightened political tension in the oil-producing state.

Sources familiar with the negotiations said Tinubu's intervention was aimed at de-escalating hostilities that threatened political stability and economic activities in Rivers. According to the report, the President directed Fubara to recognise Wike as the undisputed elder statesman of Rivers politics, regardless of party affiliations a condition described as a "tough compromise".

The reported terms of the reconciliation include the immediate suspension of impeachment proceedings, an end to legislative disruptions, and a working arrangement in which Fubara is expected to defer to Wike on sensitive political matters. The arrangement was likened to the Lagos model, where successive governors maintain deference to influential predecessors.

It was also learnt that for the February 21 by-elections in Ahoada East II and Khana II constituencies, candidates loyal to Wike are expected to be recognised by the APC leadership, while discussions about Fubara's potential re-election in 2027 were described by the President as premature.

The intervention reportedly occurred shortly before Tinubu's official trip to Türkiye on January 26, with meetings said to have been held outside Nigeria, possibly in France or Dubai. It marks Tinubu's second major attempt to resolve the Rivers crisis, following a failed peace accord in December 2023 that culminated in a six-month state of emergency and Fubara's temporary suspension in March 2025.

Criticism of perceived imbalance

However, the terms of the reconciliation have drawn criticism from several stakeholders, who argue that they undermine the authority of the sitting governor and the will of Rivers people.

Environmental activist and human rights advocate, Annkio Briggs, described the reported directive recognising Wike as political leader of Rivers as unacceptable.

In a chat with Daily Trust, she said assigning political leadership of the state to a minister while an elected governor is in office amounts to disrespect for the governor and the electorate.

"What the President has done is portraying Wike as having the final say in Rivers politics. But it is the people of Rivers State who have the final say," Briggs said.

She argued that Governor Fubara enjoys organic support independent of Wike and warned that denying him a second-term opportunity would provoke resistance, especially in riverine communities.

"It will be shameful if Fubara is not allowed to run for a second term. The people of Rivers will not accept that," she said, questioning the logic of a non-party member being imposed as political leader.

Former Rivers APC spokesman and ally of Fubara, Chris Finebone, urged all parties to adhere strictly to whatever agreement was reached with the President but questioned reports that Tinubu imposed Wike as political leader of both APC and PDP in the state.

He described such interpretations as misrepresentation.

"How does it make sense that someone who is not a registered member of a party becomes its political leader?" Finebone asked. "I doubt if the President said that."

Finebone argued that the impeachment attempt was largely driven by budgetary disagreements, alleging that lawmakers sought financial concessions through a supplementary budget, which the governor resisted.

He said sustained peace would depend on discipline, decorum and respect for institutional processes by all actors.

Conversely, Prince Favour Reuben, National Deputy Organising Secretary of the Labour Party and an ally of Wike, praised Tinubu's intervention and urged Fubara to rebuild trust with the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He described the President's move as fatherly and necessary, noting that repeated interventions underscored the gravity of the crisis.

"The President has intervened again and asked the Assembly to stop the impeachment. That is commendable," Reuben said in a chat with our correspondent, adding that sustained peace would depend on the governor's willingness to work with lawmakers.

He blamed the crisis partly on what he described as poor communication and external influences around the governor, arguing that Wike was not making unreasonable demands.

"Wike is not demanding anything from Fubara. The claim is a political gimmick to blackmail him," he said, adding that Fubara should work with those who supported his emergence rather than alienating them.

Lasting peace will only be after party primaries -- Analyst

Meanwhile, a political scientist based in the state, Prof Kenneth Nweke said the crisis is fundamentally about the 2027 governorship election, with both camps positioning themselves while maintaining support for Tinubu's re-election.

"The issue is 2027. That is what is in contention," Nweke said, adding that the current calm could amount to a "graveyard peace".

He predicted that lasting peace would only emerge after party primaries, when ambitions are clarified.

"At the end of the day, they may run on different platforms. Whoever wins, wins," he said, noting that the President ultimately benefits from both sides backing his second-term bid.

Nweke questioned what ordinary Rivers residents stand to gain from the elite power struggle, warning that peace imposed without resolving succession ambitions may prove temporary.