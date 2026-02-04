Nigeria: What Chioma Told Me After Grammy Loss - Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed the words of encouragement his wife, Chioma, gave him after he missed out on a Grammy Award for the second time.

Davido was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category for his song With You, featuring Omah Lay, but did not clinch the prize.

The category was fiercely contested, with strong Nigerian representation. Other nominees included Burna Boy for Love, Davido for With You, and a joint entry by Ayra Starr and Wizkid for Gimme Dat. Also nominated were Hope & Love by Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin.

Despite the multiple nominations, no Nigerian artist won in the category. The award went to South African singer Tyla for her track Push 2 Start, earning her a second Grammy trophy.

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday night, Davido recounted how he felt discouraged after the loss and suggested to his wife that they skip the after-party.

"I told her there was no need for us to go," he wrote.

However, Chioma had a different view. According to the singer, she urged him to remain positive and step out despite the disappointment.

Davido quoted her as saying: "Be humble in victory and gracious in defeat. We're outside."

Sharing photos from the outing, the award-winning artist added: "I said, 'Baby listen, we lost again, let's not go!' She said, 'Be humble in victory and gracious in defeat."'

The post has since attracted reactions from fans, many of whom praised Chioma's message and commended Davido for maintaining a positive attitude despite the setback.