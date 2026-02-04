Nigeria: Diezani Spent £140,000 On Luxury Furniture in One Day - British Prosecutors

British prosecutors have accused Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria's former Minister of Petroleum Resources, of spending £140,000 on luxury furniture and decorative art in a single day.

Alison-Madueke is currently facing a five-count charge bordering on accepting bribes.

She is being tried alongside Olatimbo Ayinde, an oil executive; and Doye Agama, her brother. They pleaded not guilty.

The trial continued at the Southwark Crown Court in London, United Kingdom (UK), on Monday.

British prosecutors tendered evidence on how the former minister engaged in extravagant spending at an antiques store in London.

The prosecutors told the court that the ex-minister spent £140,000 in a single day on high-end furniture, bespoke lighting and decorative art, allegedly paid for through intermediaries.

During the court proceedings on January 27, prosecutors told the court that the former minister accepted bribes in the form of luxury goods and use of high-level properties from industry figures.

Alexandra Healy, a prosecutor, had told the jurors that the former minister "enjoyed a life of luxury in London", which was provided by those interested in oil contracts in Nigeria.

Testifying on January 29, counsel to Alison-Madueke, Jonathan Laidlaw, said his client had no real influence on award of oil contracts during her stint in office.

Laidlaw had said Alison-Madueke was just a "rubber stamp" for official recommendation.