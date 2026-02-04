Nigeria: Lagos Warns Against Unauthorized Chieftaincy Titles, Threatens Imprisonment

The Lagos State Government has cautioned residents against assuming chieftaincy titles without official authorisation.

According to the State government, individuals who violate the directive risk arrest and prosecution under the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015.

The warning was issued in a public notice titled 'Prohibition of Unapproved Chieftaincy Titles In Lagos State', released on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Bolaji Robert, in Lagos.

Robert described the rise of self-proclaimed traditional rulers as a troubling development that is generating tension, confusion, and unnecessary disputes.

He stressed that the matter required immediate intervention to restore order and curb the increasing culture of impunity, adding that the prevalence of these self-assumed chieftaincy titles has become alarmingly high.

"The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to an unhealthy development where some individuals or groups have assumed certain Chieftaincy titles, either on their own or as leaders of ethnic groups, without the approval of the State Government.

"These titles are not recognised in the State, and their use has caused tension, confusion, and needless crises. This situation requires urgent action to inject sanity and arrest the growing trend of impunity, in the interest of peace, law, and order in the State," Robert said.

He further explained that, in response to growing concerns over self-acclaimed chieftaincy titles, the government issued the public notice to clarify the law governing chieftaincy matters in Lagos State and to guide citizens and residents on the importance of adhering to it.

"While we recognise the right of various groups to appoint leaders to coordinate their affairs in Lagos State, the assumption of Chieftaincy titles and nomenclatures equivalent to that of an 'Oba' or appellations such as 'His Royal Majesty', 'His Royal Highness' or its equivalent is in contravention of the extant Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015 and is illegal," he stated.

Robert said recent events have highlighted the urgent need for stricter measures to protect the sanctity and credibility of traditional institutions in the state.

He clarified that the only authority empowered to approve chieftaincy titles in Lagos State is the governor, acting through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development, as explicitly provided in sections 15, 16, 17, 18, and 20 of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015.

"The State Government is set to enforce the law, and henceforth bring violators to justice. It is hereby notified for general information that the only approving authority for Chieftaincy matters is the Governor of Lagos State. Any Chieftaincy title conferred without the Governor's approval is null and void. The Lagos State Government will no longer tolerate any contravention of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015. Violators of this law will be prosecuted and, upon conviction, will face a punishment of two (2) years imprisonment, as prescribed by Section 21(1) and Section 21, Paragraph 2(d) of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015," Robert emphasised.