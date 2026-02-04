Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Family Oil Interest Allegations Spark Transparency Row and State House Media Scuffle

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is facing growing calls to publicly disclose and explain her family's business interests in Namibia's oil and gas sector.

The industry falls under her direct executive authority.

This follows an incident at State House yesterday, where The Whistle Namibia founder and reporter Jemima Beukes was escorted outside by security guards after pressing the president on her family's alleged interests in the oil industry.

Unlike the former president Hage Geingob, Nandi-Ndaitwah has rarely held a press conference since she became president last year.

Yesterday, Beukes, seemingly frustrated by the lack of opportunity to ask the president, ambushed Nandi-Ndaiwah after this year's first Cabinet meeting.

"President, can I ask you a question?" she asked.

The president responded that questions should be directed to the Cabinet secretary.

"We are in the Cabinet. I'm not doing a press conference. You know I like the media. I'm a friend," the president said.

Beukes proceeded to ask the question anyway: "The question is: People are saying your family is controlling the oil . . . "

Security officers, however, then congregated around her and escorted her out of the State House.

Speculation has long been rife that a relative of the president may be positioning himself in the oil sector.

The Namibian yesterday reached out to two of the president's sons, but neither responded.

TRANSPARENCY

Yesterday's incident has prompted analysts and commentators to ask the president to be transparent.

Former parliamentarian Mike Kavekotora yesterday said the president must address the allegation.

"She must come out clear and clear her name and that of her family, because these are allegations. Now the nation would want to know the truth about that," he said.

Kavekotora said he hopes it is not true, because "we had good hopes for the president".

He said the president has taken direct control of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy after the dismissal of former minister Natangwe Ithete last October, before she appointed defence minister Frans Kapofi to act in that portfolio.

"I have always been wondering why the president insists on running the ministry, because the president cannot occupy different positions at the same time.

"If these allegations are true, it confirms why the president wanted to have a hand in the decision-making process of the oil industry and other extractive industries.

"That's quite shocking, because that will not fit well for someone whose campaign message was based on fighting corruption," Kavekotora said.

Political parties have called for the natural resources committee to scrutinise the sector.

Swanu of Namibia president Evilastus Kaaronda yesterday said he sees no need for the president to hide, adding that her actions point to her having too much power - particularly over the oil sector.

"The oil is not her resource, it belongs to all Namibians," he said.

He said parliamentary oversight is needed to question the role of the president in the oil sector and how resources are being managed.

Parliamentary natural resources committee member Vetaruhe Kandorozu yesterday said it was wrong for the president to take the oil sector under her wing.

"She is supposed to let it remain under the line ministry and only make final decisions based on recommendations. Right now no one can correct her, and if the allegations are true of her family involvement, it negatively affects the sector," he said.

ACCOUNTABILITY

The president's handling of the matter has since sparked concerns of accountability within the oil sector.

"It is regrettable that the president, who has been quoted on numerous occasions preaching the protection of journalists and their right to hold the government accountable, can act in such a manner," Association for Localised Interests (Asoli) president Josef Kaundenge said yesterday.

He said the president should lead by example, demonstrating a high level of sophistication by answering questions.

"When you occupy the highest office in the land, there is no day that you will be immune from public scrutiny," Kauandenge said.

He believes journalists are the ears and eyes of the nation, asking questions on behalf of the public.

Kauandenge said the president should have used the opportunity to clear the air with regard to the allegations of her family controlling the oil industry, instead of showing dictatorial tendencies.

Independent Patriots for Change parliamentarian Rodney Cloete yesterday said: "The president announced that the oil and gas activities would resort under the Presidency, but this is yet to become law.

How do we safeguard the integrity of all involved? What does it mean for future investors? Is this the new normal?"

In a statement yesterday, presidential press secretary Jonas Mbambo said the Presidency is committed to upholding the principles of press freedom, access to information and open communication.

"While the president and the Presidency value engagement with the media, there are clearly defined moments and platforms designated for questions and formal interaction," he said.

He said once the president indicates that a session has concluded or questions should be directed through the appropriate channels, such guidance is expected to be respected.

THE 'TWILIGHT ZONE'

Political analyst Hening Melber says it is justified to investigate the allegations of the president's family being players in the oil industry.

"The president should clarify to what extent the oil industry is under any control of individuals and what regulations are in place to secure no undue appropriation of resources or revenues."

Melber says this would testify to her declared accountability and transparency, adding that keeping matters of resource exploitation in a twilight zone does only harm and fuels suspicions.

The president has in the past defended moving the oil portfolio to the Presidency. She has said she believes it deserves to be closely watched.

First gentleman Denga Ndaitwah has also defended the placement of oil and gas projects directly under the Office of the President.

"In that field, it is where most people can simply be corrupted. Because it's so lucrative . . . they want the oil and gas to be placed somewhere there, like all other ministries and all other departments," he has said.