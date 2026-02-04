Namibia: Journalist Forced Out of State House for Asking Question in the Public Interest

press release

Journalist Jemima Beukes, who is also the secretary general of the Federation of Southern Africa Journalists (FESAJ) -- a regional body of the FAJ -- posted on Facebook that she had asked President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah a question during a break at the opening of Cabinet. The president declined to respond, but Beukes asked the question anyway: "There are concerns that your family is moving into controlling the country's oil industry."

The journalist was immediately escorted out of the State House. Security officials reportedly confiscated a colleague's phone that was used to record the interaction, photographed her vehicle and issued threats of arrest. Beukes had previously indicated that she felt unsafe. She also expressed concerns that state security structures may be monitoring her work, as her reporting on sensitive governance issues is believed to have angered powerful individuals.

FAJ President, Omar Faruk Osman, said: "The expulsion of journalist Jemima Beukes from State House, followed by threats to her safety, is a grave attack on media freedom and raises serious concerns about the protection of independent journalism in Namibia. Questioning a head of state is not a crime, especially on matters clearly in the public interest, such as the country's oil industry. Her removal was an act of intimidation aimed at silencing critical reporting and is unacceptable in a democratic society, home of the Windhoek Declaration. The Namibian authorities will bear full responsibility for Jemima Beukes's safety and security."

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, added: "Removing a journalist from a state institution and then intimidating them for raising a question in the public interest sends a chilling signal to all media workers. The authorities must understand that journalism does not threaten the state; rather, it is a cornerstone of democratic accountability. Any attempt to intimidate or silence our colleague Jemima Beukes or any other journalist for doing their job undermines public trust and violates international standards on press freedom."

The IFJ and FAJ are deeply concerned about Beukes' safety and urge Namibian authorities to guarantee her protection and allow her to work without fear, intimidation, harassment, or threat of arrest. Freedom of expression and media freedom, guaranteed by the Namibian Constitution and international human rights standards, must be fully respected.

Her reporting on governance failures and politically sensitive issues, including green hydrogen projects and state accountability, has already led to professional retaliation. She has been dismissed, blacklisted, and intimidated, and now faces the risk of losing her journalistic accreditation, which would effectively deprive her of her livelihood.

