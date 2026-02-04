Liberia: Weah Family Pledges Support to Displaced Saye Town Residents ...Promises Two-Year Housing, Livelihood Plan

3 February 2026
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Jamesetta D. Williams

Former President George Manneh Weah and his family have announced plans to provide temporary shelter and livelihood support to residents of the Saye Town community in Sinkor who were left homeless following the court-ordered demolition of their homes over the weekend.

The announcement was made during a private meeting in Monrovia, where the former president--who also serves as political leader of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC)--and former First Lady Clar Marie Weah urged affected residents to remain calm, assuring them that arrangements are being finalized to accommodate those displaced by the demolition.

Mrs. Weah said the intervention is driven by humanitarian concern, particularly for families with children who currently lack safe shelter. Her remarks offered a measure of relief to residents who have struggled to cope in the aftermath of the destruction.

She disclosed that she personally appealed to her husband to step in, stressing the urgency of supporting the displaced families. Mrs. Weah added that if the City of Hope facility were not currently undergoing legal review, it would have been used immediately to house those affected.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Addressing the gathering, former President Weah said the support package would extend beyond emergency housing. He announced that his family plans to provide shelter for up to two years, alongside sustainable livelihood assistance aimed at helping families regain stability and eventually secure permanent homes.

The Weah family's move comes amid mounting public concern over the humanitarian impact of recent demolitions in Monrovia, particularly in communities affected by land disputes and court-ordered evictions, where vulnerable families have been left without shelter or basic support.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.