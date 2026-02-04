Liberia: Weah Family Pledges Support to Displaced Saye Town Residents ...Promises Two-Year Housing, Livelihood Plan

Former President George Manneh Weah and his family have announced plans to provide temporary shelter and livelihood support to residents of the Saye Town community in Sinkor who were left homeless following the court-ordered demolition of their homes over the weekend.

The announcement was made during a private meeting in Monrovia, where the former president--who also serves as political leader of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC)--and former First Lady Clar Marie Weah urged affected residents to remain calm, assuring them that arrangements are being finalized to accommodate those displaced by the demolition.

Mrs. Weah said the intervention is driven by humanitarian concern, particularly for families with children who currently lack safe shelter. Her remarks offered a measure of relief to residents who have struggled to cope in the aftermath of the destruction.

She disclosed that she personally appealed to her husband to step in, stressing the urgency of supporting the displaced families. Mrs. Weah added that if the City of Hope facility were not currently undergoing legal review, it would have been used immediately to house those affected.

Addressing the gathering, former President Weah said the support package would extend beyond emergency housing. He announced that his family plans to provide shelter for up to two years, alongside sustainable livelihood assistance aimed at helping families regain stability and eventually secure permanent homes.

The Weah family's move comes amid mounting public concern over the humanitarian impact of recent demolitions in Monrovia, particularly in communities affected by land disputes and court-ordered evictions, where vulnerable families have been left without shelter or basic support.