Africa: Liberia Seeks AU Peace and Security Council Seat for 2026-2028 Term

3 February 2026
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Liberia will present its candidacy for a seat on the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU PSC), representing the Western Region for the 2026-2028 term.

The election is scheduled to take place during the 48th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council, set for February 11-12, 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Liberia's decision to contest the seat underscores its long-standing commitment to the principles of peace, security, and continental solidarity. The bid comes at a pivotal moment, as the country is also serving as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term.

Diplomats say the dual role would position Liberia to help bridge the work of the AU PSC and the African members of the UNSC commonly known as the A3--strengthening coordination and amplifying Africa's collective voice in global peace and security deliberations.

Over the past two decades, Liberia has sought to position itself as an active contributor to international peace and stability. The country has participated in peacekeeping missions across Africa and beyond and has maintained a visible presence in multilateral diplomacy, building a reputation as a partner in conflict prevention and post-conflict recovery.

Liberia's candidacy also draws on its own experience of postwar reconstruction and peacebuilding. Since emerging from civil conflict, the country has invested in early warning and conflict prevention systems, community-level reconciliation mechanisms, and transitional justice initiatives, while fostering a robust civil society and strengthening democratic institutions focused on accountability and public participation.

If elected, Liberia says it intends to bring these lessons to the AU PSC, offering practical perspectives on conflict resolution, institution-building, and national reconciliation. Officials emphasize that the country's approach will be guided by the principles of African unity, solidarity, and collective responsibility in addressing the continent's evolving security challenges.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on fellow African Union member states to support Liberia's bid, expressing confidence that the country will serve on the Council with integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to collaborative leadership in the pursuit of peace, stability, and development across Africa.

