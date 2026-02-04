Liberia: Living in Pains & Tears - As Citizens Wrestle With Growing Displacement Crisis

Thousands of Liberians--mothers, fathers, children, and the elderly are being pushed into uncertainty and despair as homes are flattened under what authorities describe as eviction orders and a broader government-led demolition drive.

Monrovia is experiencing an unprecedented wave of evictions and property demolitions, forcing families to wander from community to community in search of shelter, or to crowd in temporarily with relatives and friends while they struggle to rebuild their lives.

The surge in evictions has intensified in recent years as courts dispose of long-running land and property disputes and the government moves to clear structures deemed illegally built in alleyways or in violation of zoning regulations, often to make way for road expansion and other development projects.

These forced removals are unfolding against a backdrop of deepening economic hardship. While President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's recent State of the Nation Address highlighted what the administration described as economic gains, many citizens say their living conditions have not improved--and in some cases have worsened--nearly two years into the current government.

Official and civil society estimates indicate that hundreds of Liberians have been rendered homeless by court-ordered demolitions of residential properties. The latest flashpoint is the destruction of homes along 4th and 5th Streets in Sinkor, an episode that has reignited national concern over land disputes, forced evictions, and the lack of comprehensive resettlement and social protection measures.

Tearful and chaotic scenes unfolded as bulldozers and front-end loaders reduced houses to rubble, scattering furniture, clothing, and personal effects into the streets. Many residents insist their families legally acquired the properties decades ago, long before the disputed ownership claims surfaced.

"We bought these places in the 1970s; some bought theirs in the 1980s. How can someone who bought the land in 2011 remove us like this?" one distraught resident said. "My father bought this house in 1976."

The demolition followed a court ruling in favor of a claimant recognized as the lawful landowner, authorizing the eviction of all occupants from the contested properties.

As a result, hundreds of residents--predominantly women and children--are now without shelter, food, or basic necessities. Several families have appealed to the national government for urgent intervention, warning that they have nowhere else to turn.

The Sinkor eviction reflects a broader pattern of forced removals unfolding across Liberia, driven by court decisions, security concerns, environmental protection efforts, and government-led development projects.

In Monrovia, the Ministry of National Defense has been carrying out a mandatory evacuation of residents from the 72nd Barracks, commonly known as Camp Ramrod, since around January 20, 2026. The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) issued a 14-day notice to occupants as it moved to reclaim approximately 37 acres of land. Authorities describe the settlers as illegal occupants, many of whom have lived on the site since the civil war.

Similarly, on October 30, 2025, the government, through the Ministry of Public Works, completed a major eviction at the historic Hotel Africa site in Lower Virginia. The operation sought to reclaim 393.2 acres, including the hotel complex, the Unity Conference Center, and surrounding residential areas, as part of a national plan to renovate the long-abandoned facility under President Boakai's development agenda.

Despite a prior 90-day eviction notice, the exercise displaced hundreds of families from the Prefile, Blessings, and Villa communities, raising fresh alarms about resettlement and social protection.

Meanwhile, the Zoning Division of the Ministry of Public Works continues demolitions along the Japan Freeway, targeting structures built within the Right of Way, including buildings erected over water and sewer lines. Authorities say the effort aims to prevent drainage backflows, protect public utilities, and improve urban infrastructure.

As evictions intensify nationwide, civil society organizations and affected citizens are calling on the government to establish clearer land tenure policies, enforce court rulings humanely, and provide compensation, resettlement options, and social support to prevent vulnerable families from being driven deeper into homelessness.