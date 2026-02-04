Nigeria's Army Chief Calls for Integration of Technology in Combat Operations

He noted that the Nigerian Army has recalibrated its doctrine, force posture and operational methods through a comprehensive multi-domain strategy.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Waidi Shaibu, has called for integration of technology in modern warfare, noting that terrorists and other criminal groups take advantage of "emerging technologies."

According to a statement issued by army spokesperson Appolonia Anele, Mr Shaibu, a lieutenant general, made these remarks on Tuesday, 3 February, while delivering a lecture titled "Combating Asymmetric Threats to National Security in Nigeria: The Nigerian Army in Perspective" to participants of Course 34 at the National Defence College (NDC), Abuja.

The COAS reaffirmed the Nigerian Army's commitment to an intelligence-driven, technology-enabled and multi-domain approach to tackling "asymmetric" threats confronting Nigeria's national security.

He said the global security landscape has shifted from conventional, state-centric warfare to complex intra-state conflicts driven largely by non-state actors such as terrorists, bandits, cybercriminals and transnational organised crime networks, which exploit "governance gaps, social vulnerabilities and emerging technologies."

He noted that the Nigerian Army has recalibrated its doctrine, force posture and operational methods through a comprehensive multi-domain strategy that combines kinetic operations with intelligence fusion, inter-agency collaboration, joint operations with sister services and sustained international partnerships.

"Asymmetric threats thrive on adaptability, anonymity and the deliberate targeting of civilians to undermine public confidence and state authority. Our response must therefore be equally adaptive, proactive, intelligence-led and collaborative," Mr Shaibu said, stressing the need to integrate military power with technology, whole-of-government coordination and strategic partnerships.

He explained that military operations across the country's geopolitical zones have been tailored to specific threat environments.

In the North-east, sustained counter-insurgency operations continue to degrade terrorist capabilities through offensive manoeuvres, intelligence-driven strikes and population-centred stabilisation efforts.

According to him, joint operations in the North-west have intensified pressure on bandit groups, disrupted their logistics and financing networks, and enhanced the protection of vulnerable communities, while stabilisation operations in the North-central region have focused on area domination, civilian protection and the containment of communal and militia-related violence.

Mr Shaibu also highlighted the impact of advanced technologies, improved training and deeper collaboration with sister services in strengthening situational awareness, operational reach and mission effectiveness.

He noted that modern national security now goes beyond territorial defence to include economic security, cyber resilience, environmental stability and human security.

The army chief stressed that lasting peace can only be achieved when military efforts are supported by effective governance, justice delivery and inclusive socio-economic development.

He urged participants of NDC Course 34, described as Nigeria's future strategic leaders, to adopt integrated and forward-looking security frameworks that address both the symptoms and root causes of conflict.

Mr Shaibu reassured Nigerians of the army's resolve to defend national sovereignty, protect lives and property, and secure critical national infrastructure, despite the evolving nature of security threats.