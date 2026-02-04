South Africa: DA Leader John Steenhuisen to Step Down

John Steenhuisen will not run for re-election at the DA congress. He will hold a press briefing Wednesday in eThekwini.

Sources say Steenhuisen wanted a ministerial position in the government of national unity before agreeing to step down as DA leader.

DA leader John Steenhuisen is stepping down from his position.

Party sources say he will not run for re-election at the upcoming DA congress. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is set to take over the top job.

Steenhuisen will hold a press briefing on Wednesday in eThekwini. Party insiders say he will use it to confirm he is stepping aside.

According to DA sources, talks about new leadership have been going on for some time. But Steenhuisen wanted guarantees first. He wanted to keep a ministerial position in the government of national unity before agreeing to step down.

A senior party insider said: "I have heard the same. But John will not do that without a deal. I think he needs that ministerial position too much."

Another senior DA member said there had "never been a high ceiling for him. We need a leader who is willing to take on the ANC and not be their lapdog."

Sources say a delegation representing Steenhuisen met with Hill-Lewis on Sunday at his Edgemead home, News24 reported.

Hill-Lewis does not want to run unless he has strong support from his peers. He wants a big mandate, one source said.

There is also his personal relationship with Steenhuisen. Hill-Lewis has been reluctant to challenge a leader he considers a long-time friend.

But Steenhuisen's supporters are pushing back. Dean Macpherson, a close ally and Steenhuisen's campaign manager, said the speculation was wrong.

"As John's previous and upcoming campaign manager, this is completely untrue. He has repeatedly gone on the record to say he is available for a third term," Macpherson said.

Hill-Lewis was at a networking event on Monday evening. He declined to confirm or deny the leadership talk.

"Wait for Wednesday," he said.

This was before the DA issued a press release announcing Steenhuisen would hold a press briefing.

Helen Zille, chairperson of the DA's federal council, declined to comment.

"I have no idea. I am not involved in these things. Ask them," Zille said.