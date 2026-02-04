Uganda: Not All Elections Are Perfect, but This One Was Worse, Says Mulyanyama

The newly elected Member of Parliament for Makindye East and Mayor of Makindye Division, Ali Kasirye Nganda, popularly known as Mulyanyama, has raised concerns over the conduct of the recently concluded local government elections, describing them as significantly more flawed than previous polls.

Speaking on NBS Barometer on Tuesday, Mulyanyama, who contested on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, said that while no election is ever completely free of challenges, the latest exercise stood out for the wrong reasons.

"I am not saying elections are always perfect, but this one was worse. There will be a lot of complaints arising from local government elections in different areas, and judges may face serious challenges in addressing all of them," he said.

His remarks come in the wake of tightly contested races across the country during the January 15, 2026 local government elections, which have sparked criticism of the Electoral Commission over alleged electoral injustices and unprofessional conduct.

Since the polls, multiple candidates and political parties have announced plans to challenge results in court, with petitions seeking recounts and nullifications already filed in several jurisdictions.

The growing wave of legal challenges has added to concerns about the credibility of the electoral process and the capacity of the judiciary to handle what could become an unprecedented volume of election-related disputes.