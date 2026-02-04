Uganda: Museveni Lines Up Six Witnesses to Defend 2026 Election Victory in Court

President Museveni has lined up six witnesses who will defend his 2026 election victory in the Supreme Court.

The Electoral Commission last month declared Museveni winner of the election with 71.65% of the vote while his main opponent, National Unity Platform's Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, got 24% of the total votes.

Museveni's election has since been challenged by Robert Kasibante who was one of the contestants.

According to their list of witnesses before the highest court in the land, Museveni has lined up the NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, the NRM director for legal services, Enoch Barata and four polling agents from Kawempe Mbogo Church of Uganda, Mbogo Primary School Playground, Lubowa car parking and Wandegeya Muslim primary school polling stations.

The four polling stations are some of those that the petitioner, Kasibante claims were illegal.

"There will be any other witnesses identified upon perusal of any other affidavits in support of the petition," Museveni's lawyers led by Edwin Karugire said.

On the other side, the Electoral Commission has also lined up several witnesses including its chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, its secretary Richard Kamugisha, director technical support services Solomon Muhumuza, head of voter data management Ahmed Ochama, its returning officer for Wakiso district and a couple of presiding officers.

EC also says it can as well call more witnesses upon review of the affidavits filed by the petitioner.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General, who is the third respondent in the matter has lined up the deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi and the Police director of operations, AIGP Frank Mwesigwa to support President Museveni's re-election.

The case

In his petition, Robert Kasibante contends that the 2026 presidential election was marred with several irregularities in the tallying counting, and transmission of results.

He says that votes tallied at polling stations were not the same as those transmitted to higher tally centres.

The petitioner accuses the Electoral Commission of failure to comply with the law governing the use of Biometric Voter Verification machines, arguing that the machines were not used in the manner prescribed by the relevant regulations.

He also alleges there was voter bribery, use of abusive and insulting language, and partisan involvement of the army.

However, President Museveni's lawyers, the Electoral Commission and the Attorney General dismiss these claims.

The petition is being handled by a panel of nine justices of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice, Dr.Flavian Zeija.

Others are Justices Percy Night Tuhaise, Mike Chibita, Elizabeth Musoke, Stephen Musota, Christopher Madrama, Catherine Bamugemereire, Monica Mugenyi, and Muzamiru Mutangula Kibedi.