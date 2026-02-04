Nigeria: Court to Rule On Final Forfeiture Request On Property Linked to Former Accountant-General

EFCC linked the property in question to money meant for funding operations against Boko Haram.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed 30 April for ruling on an application order the final forfeiture of a property traced to the former acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, to the federal government.

The judge, Mohammed Umar, set the date after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Mr Nwabuoku's lawyers argued for and against the forfeiture.

EFCC's Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, shared some highlights of the proceedings in a statement on Tuesday.

EFCC had filed a non-conviction-based forfeiture request regarding the property while prosecuting Mr Nwabuoku in a separate case before another judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, James Omotosho. He faces nine counts of money laundering involving N868.5 million in the criminal case. Both the forfeiture proceedings and the criminal trial were based on his activities while serving as the director of finance at the Ministry of Defence.

The request sought an interim forfeiture order and a freeze of several bank accounts and assets alleged to be proceeds of unlawful activity.

EFCC said in the application that Mr Nwabuoku refunded N220 million and voluntarily surrendered a five-bedroom duplex in CityGate Estate, Abuja, returning the keys to the anti-graft agency.

Investigators further said they traced nearly N355 million through accounts linked to him, some of which were allegedly used to purchase the property.

The court granted the application for interim forfeiture of the asset on 27 January 2025.

EFCC subsequently filed on 6 May 2025 an application seeking an order permanently forfeiting the asset to the federal government.

But Mr Nwabuoku, through his lawyer, Norrison Quakers, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), filed a preliminary objection on 15 August 2025, challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

At Tuesday's proceedings, the defendant's lawyer, Mr Quakers urged the judge to throw out the prosecution's final forfeiture application on the grounds that the property in question is also part of the reason his client is facing criminal trial in another court.

Mr Quakers questioned the court's jurisdiction to entertain the matter and requested the interim forfeiture be set aside.

On the contrary, prosecution lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, also a SAN, urged the court to grant an order of final forfeiture of the asset.

He drew the court's attention to the various processes he filed, including an eight-paragraph affidavit sworn by EFCC operative Chinyelu Vivian Okpara, with attachments marked Exhibit EFCC 1 to EFCC 7.

He maintained that the property in question was reasonably suspected to be acquired with proceeds of crime.

"My lord, the respondent at the material time of these transactions was the Director of Finance in the Ministry of Defence.

"Funds were released strictly for military operations against Boko Haram, part of which was sent to the Ministry of Defence. Some of the funds were diverted using fictitious accounts, up to the tune of N900 million," Mr Iheanacho said.

He further alleged that about N355 million went to the respondent through an account he nominated, belonging to his friend's firm, M Davies Enterprises Ltd, and it was from the money in the account that the said property was allegedly purchased. The defendant was said to be occupying the property.

"It was during the investigation that the defendant voluntarily handed over the keys of the house and refunded some of the funds. Surprisingly, when these proceedings commenced, he challenged the forfeiture of the property. We urge the court to grant the application," the EFCC lawyer added.

Mr Iheanacho urged the judge to grant the application.

After their arguments, the judge Mr Umar, fixed 30 April for ruling.

Mr Nwabuoku is a former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation.

He was appointed in May 2022 during President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, following the suspension of the then substantive Accountant-General of Federation, Ahmed Idris. He served for about two months before being removed over allegations of financial misconduct.

Aside from the forfeiture case, the anti-graft agency is prosecuting him on a nine-count amended charge of money laundering totalling N867.5 million before trial judge James Omotosho of the same court.

On 13 November 2025, Mr Omotosho dismissed a no-case submission filed by Mr Nwabuoku, ruling that the EFCC had made out a prima facie case, necessitating the opening of his defence.

The defendant opened defence on Monday, when he testified as the first defence witness, calling on the court to acquit and discharge him in the fraud case.