Nigeria: Kogi Government Shuts Schools Over Security Alert, Says Move Preventive

The Kogi State Government has ordered the temporary closure of schools across the state, citing security intelligence and the need to protect pupils, students and teachers.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, announced the decision on Tuesday while speaking with journalists in Lokoja.

He said the action was taken as a precaution and not in response to any immediate attack on schools.

"This decision was not borne out of panic, but of responsibility," Mr Fanwo said. "We chose to act proactively rather than wait for avoidable incidents."

He said Governor Ahmed Ododo had directed all relevant agencies to put measures in place to ensure schools resume as soon as conditions permit, in order to minimise disruption to the academic calendar.

The commissioner said the decision followed intelligence reports shared by security agencies, which he described as timely and actionable.

According to him, security operatives are already working to identify and dismantle criminal hideouts across the state.

He added, "The safety of our children, teachers, and educational institutions remains non-negotiable. This administration will always prioritise lives while ensuring continuity in governance and education."

Following the government's directive, private schools were also asked to comply with the closure.

The Kogi State Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Reuben Jimoh, directed members to adjust their academic calendar by bringing forward the midterm break.

"The midterm break for school has been fast-forwarded and we shall be resuming back on 16/02/2026," Mr Jimoh said in a message to school owners. "No school should go against this adjustment."

The school closure comes amid heightened security concerns in parts of Kogi State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported a series of attacks and abductions in recent months, particularly in the Yagba and Kabba-Bunu axes.

In late December and early January, several communities in Yagba East, Yagba West and Kabba-Bunu local government areas recorded deadly attacks and mass abductions, with residents forced to raise ransoms to secure the release of kidnapped relatives.

In some cases, victims were killed despite ransom payments.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported joint police and military operations across forested areas of the state, including air and ground offensives against suspected bandit camps, as well as an attempted attack on a police operational base in Obajana that was repelled by security forces.

The Kogi State Government said the temporary school closure was part of broader preventive steps to strengthen security around vulnerable locations, including educational institutions.

Similar measures were taken in neighbouring states such as Niger, Kebbi and Kwara in the past, where schools were shut temporarily following bandit attacks on communities, schools and churches, before reopening weeks later after security reviews.

Kogi authorities said schools would reopen once security agencies advise that it is safe to do so.