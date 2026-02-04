Nigeria: Lagos Sports Commission, British Cycling Commit to Knowledge Exchange, Skill Transfer

4 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has deepened its international sports development drive following a high-level engagement with a delegation from British Cycling, reinforcing its commitment to leveraging sports for diplomacy, institutional learning and sustainable development.

The British Cycling delegation, led by its Sport and Participation Director, Amy Gardner, paid a working visit to the commission, where discussions focused on areas of collaboration, particularly knowledge exchange and skill transfer aimed at strengthening technical capacity and deepening the cycling culture in Lagos State.

Speaking during the visit, the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, described the engagement as a deliberate and outcome-driven step aligned with the state's broader sports development strategy.

"Sports has become a powerful tool for diplomacy and development," Mr Fatodu said. "Our commitment to knowledge exchange and skill transfer with British Cycling is intentional and practical. It is about strengthening our technical capacity, deepening institutional competence, and ensuring that global best practices are adapted in ways that deliver measurable value for athletes, coaches, sports administrators, and cyclists in Lagos, to impact sports, recreation, and urban mobility."

Mr Fatodu attributed the commission's growing international outlook and readiness for credible global partnerships to the policy direction and institutional support provided by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

According to him, the enabling environment created by the state government has positioned Lagos to engage confidently with international partners and pursue excellence across the sports value chain.

In her remarks, Ms Gardner commended the Commission for its openness to collaboration, noting that British Cycling was keen on partnerships that promote value exchange through shared learning, commercial opportunities and sustainable development.

"We are impressed by the ambition and clarity of purpose shown by the Lagos State Sports Commission," she said. "There is clear potential for knowledge sharing and skill transfer that can support participation, develop people, and contribute to the long-term growth of cycling."

The British Cycling delegation expressed enthusiasm about the proposed collaboration, citing Lagos State's growing reputation as a progressive force in African sports.

They also commended the Lagos State Sports Commission for its professionalism and strategic vision, highlighting the potential for Lagos to emerge as a continental leader in cycling development.

Both parties agreed to formalise the partnership through a structured framework that will include exchange programmes, technical workshops and collaborative initiatives on sports development.

The commission said the collaboration represents a strategic step towards attaining international standards in cycling, while reinforcing Lagos State's commitment to using sports as a vehicle for youth empowerment, international cooperation and national pride.

