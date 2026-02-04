West Africa: Monrovia Hosts High-Stakes Ecowas Monetary Meetings As Region Pushes Toward Single Currency

Monrovia — Major statutory meetings of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) open Wednesday, February 4, in Monrovia, bringing together top regional policymakers to review macroeconomic performance and advance plans for West Africa's proposed single currency, the ECO.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), announced that the Joint ECOWAS meetings involving the West African Monetary Agency (WAMA), the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI), and the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) will run from February 4 to 13, 2026.

Held twice annually on a rotational basis among Member States, the statutory meetings serve as a key decision-making platform for assessing economic trends, strengthening policy coordination, and accelerating regional economic and monetary integration.

Participants include officials from the ECOWAS Commission as well as central banks and finance ministries across the sub-region. The meetings are structured around three main decision-making bodies: the Joint Technical Committee, the Committee of Governors of Central Banks, and the Convergence Council of Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors.

Activities will begin with the WAIFEM Technical Meeting from February 4-5 at the CBL headquarters, alongside the College of Supervisors of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) meeting from February 4-7 at Belle Casa Hotel. The ECOWAS/WAMA Technical Meeting follows from February 9-11, also at the CBL.

The high-level segment of the meetings will culminate with the Committee of Governors of Central Banks on February 12, and the Convergence Council of Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors on February 13, both to be held at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County.

Discussions will focus on reviewing Member States' macroeconomic developments and evaluating progress toward meeting the ECOWAS Macroeconomic Convergence Criteria--benchmarks considered critical to the successful launch of the ECO.

Liberia's hosting of the end-year joint meetings highlights the country's continued commitment to regional cooperation, macroeconomic stability, and the broader ECOWAS agenda of monetary integration.

The events are expected to attract Central Bank Governors, Ministers of Finance, senior technical experts, and development partners from across West Africa.