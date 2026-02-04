Nigeria: Terrorists Kill 10 Residents, Torch Homes in Kwara Communities

Survivors told reporters that the terrorists arrived in large numbers and moved from house to house, shooting indiscriminately and setting buildings ablaze

More than 10 residents have been killed after terrorists attacked Woro and Nuku communities in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, setting several houses on fire and displacing scores of villagers.

The attack occurred on Tuesday evening. Sahara Reporters reported that the assailants, believed to be operating from the dense forest of the Borgu National Park in neighbouring Niger State, invaded the rural settlements at about 6 p.m., firing sporadically and causing panic among residents.

Survivors told reporters that the terrorists arrived in large numbers and moved from house to house, shooting indiscriminately and setting buildings ablaze. Several villagers were reportedly killed while trying to flee, while others were attacked inside their homes.

Witnesses accounts indicated that many families escaped with little or nothing, seeking refuge in nearby communities as the violence spread. Photographs from the scene showed extensive destruction, with multiple homes reduced to rubble and personal belongings burnt.

The Kwara State Government confirmed the attack and expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was briefed by security agencies and was closely monitoring developments.

The governor described the assault as a reaction by terrorist groups under pressure from security forces. "The Governor condemns the attack, which he says is a cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells following the ongoing counter-terrorism campaigns in parts of the state and the successes so far recorded," the statement said.

The government alleged that the timing of the attack suggested an attempt to divert security attention from ongoing operations against kidnapping and terrorist networks around forested border areas. Governor AbdulRazaq, according to the statement, has directed security agencies to intensify operations in Kaiama and surrounding communities.

The governor also commiserated with families of the victims and residents of Kaiama, assuring them that the state would work with security agencies to restore calm and protect vulnerable communities.

The latest attack adds to a wave of insecurity in parts of Kwara State in recent months. PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported intensified military operations and airstrikes targeting terrorist camps in Ifelodun, Edu and Patigi local government areas, as well as the imposition of curfews in some communities to support security clearance operations.

Despite these efforts, border communities near forest reserves and inter-state corridors have continued to face violent attacks, raising concerns among residents and local leaders about the resilience and reach of terrorist groups operating in the region.

As of the time of filing this report, efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to reach the Kwara State Police Command for official comments were unsuccessful. Calls to the Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, were not connected, and no response had been received at press time.