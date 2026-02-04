Nigeria: Nwakaeme, Onuachu Power Trabzonspor to Blow Away Fethiyespor, Seizing Turkish Cup Control

For Anthony Nwakaeme, the night carried deep personal significance. His goal was his first of the season, coming after a lengthy injury lay-off

Trabzonspor delivered a statement second-half performance to dismantle Fethiyespor 3-0 and tighten their grip on Group A of the Turkish Cup, with Nigerian stars Anthony Nwakaeme and Paul Onuachu taking centre stage in a ruthless display of quality, experience and ambition.

After a cagey opening hour against the spirited Turkish second-division side, the Süper Lig heavyweights shifted gears when it mattered most, reminding everyone why they remain serial contenders on multiple fronts.

The breakthrough arrived in the 69th minute. Ernest Muçi applied the finishing touch, but the move belonged to Anthony Nwakaeme. The veteran winger, oozing composure and vision, carved open the Fethiyespor backline with a perfectly weighted assist that finally cracked the resistance.

That goal changed the tempo of the contest entirely. Trabzonspor surged forward with renewed confidence, and eight minutes later, Nwakaeme turned provider into scorer. Cutting inside from the flank, the Nigerian unleashed a ferocious left-footed strike that rocketed into the roof of the net; a goal that spoke of class, timing and pent-up hunger.

The Black Sea Storm were not done. Just two minutes after Nwakaeme's strike, Paul Onuachu put the result beyond all doubt. Introduced at half-time, the towering striker showed trademark poise to tap home from close range, completing a devastating nine-minute spell that blew Fethiyespor away.

At the back, centre-back Chibuike Nwaiwu played his part as Trabzonspor maintained complete control in the closing stages, managing the game professionally and ensuring there would be no late drama.

Context, momentum and what it means

The win lifts Trabzonspor to the top of Group A after three matches, moving them to six points and temporarily pushing Galatasaray into second place. While the reigning champions have a chance to reclaim first spot when they face Istanbulspor on Wednesday, Trabzonspor's emphatic victory has firmly positioned them as serious contenders for progression.

For Anthony Nwakaeme, the night carried deep personal significance. His goal was his first of the season, coming after a lengthy injury lay-off that ruled him out of the early part of the 2025-26 campaign. Having only returned to action in January, the experienced winger's all-action display was a powerful reminder of his enduring influence, and a timely boost for both player and club as the season enters its decisive phase.

Paul Onuachu, meanwhile, continues to build a compelling case as Trabzonspor's attacking reference point. Despite starting on the bench, his goal took his tally to an impressive 14 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions, underlining his consistency and ruthless efficiency in front of goal.

For Fethiyespor, the picture is far less encouraging. Rooted to the bottom of Group A with just one point, their Turkish Cup hopes are fading fast, and the task of rescuing their campaign now looks steep.

For Trabzonspor, though, this was more than just three points. It was a reminder of depth, resilience and ambition, and a clear signal that the Black Sea Storm are gathering momentum at exactly the right time.