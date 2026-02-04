Liberia: Economic Gains or Perception Gap?

opinion

As public debate continues to swirl around President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), particularly his assessment of Liberia's economic trajectory, the government has moved to defend its record amid widespread concern over the cost of living.

Last week, Deputy Minister for Commerce and Trade Wilmot A. Reeves took the conversation beyond Monrovia, engaging grassroots stakeholders in Suakoko City, Bong County, in what he described as an effort to bridge the growing perception gap between official economic indicators and everyday market realities.

Speaking during an engagement with commercial motorcyclists--one of Liberia's most visible informal-sector groups--Reeves acknowledged public scepticism but insisted that the president's claims of modest economic gains were grounded in evidence.

"People have the right to review and critique the president's statement," Reeves told reporters. "But the country has made some gains, and it is important to acknowledge them honestly."

President Boakai's SONA highlighted progress in stabilizing key commodities, including rice and fuel, as part of his administration's broader ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. Yet, for many Liberians, particularly in rural and peri-urban communities, the speech reignited questions about whether macro-level improvements are translating into tangible relief at the household level.

Reeves sought to contextualize the president's remarks by pointing to price trends in essential goods. According to him, the price of a 25-kilogram bag of rice--Liberia's staple food--has declined from approximately US$16.75 to around US$14.50, while gasoline prices have remained relatively stable despite global volatility.

"These are gains," he stressed. "They may not solve every problem overnight, but they are steps in the right direction."

Perception Versus Reality

Economists note that while price reductions in key commodities are significant, public confidence often lags behind official statistics, especially in an economy characterized by high import dependence and currency volatility. Reeves himself acknowledged these structural constraints.

"We import almost everything we consume," he said. "That reality puts constant pressure on our exchange rate and domestic prices."

Liberia's dual-currency system--where both the Liberian dollar and U.S. dollar circulate--has further complicated price stability, leaving consumers vulnerable to exchange-rate fluctuations. Reeves argued that this is precisely why the Boakai administration is refocusing on local production, export growth, and value addition.

According to the deputy minister, the administration's economic vision goes beyond short-term price controls. Instead, it is anchored in economic diversification, with agriculture, rubber, and mining identified as priority sectors.

"We must produce more locally, export more, and add value before exporting," Reeves said. "Value addition is critical. Economic diversification is critical. That is the only way to sustainably address the challenges we face."

He explained that reducing import dependence would not only ease pressure on foreign exchange but also create jobs and strengthen domestic supply chains--outcomes that could gradually narrow the gap between economic policy and lived experience.

The Suakoko engagement itself reflected an effort to ground national policy discussions in local realities. Reeves described commercial motorcyclists as "critical actors in development," citing their role in transportation, healthcare access, and household income generation.

"In hard-to-reach areas, they transport sick people, help pregnant women reach health facilities, and support families as breadwinners," he said. "They are an important force in our society."

He added that engaging informal-sector workers aligns with the ARREST Agenda's emphasis on inclusion and resilience, particularly for groups often excluded from formal policy consultations.

Reeves' increased visibility in Bong County District #5 has inevitably sparked speculation about future political ambitions ahead of the 2029 elections. The deputy minister, however, dismissed such interpretations.

"2029 is far away," he said. "My focus now is working with my people and understanding the social and economic realities they face."

Some participants welcomed the engagement, describing it as a rare opportunity for direct dialogue with policymakers. Others remained cautious, noting that while price reductions are welcome, broader issues such as unemployment and income stagnation continue to shape public sentiment.

Looking ahead, Reeves outlined reforms at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, including plans to digitize business registration and launch a trade information portal. Once implemented, these initiatives would allow citizens in rural areas like Suakoko to access services without traveling to Monrovia.

"These reforms are about improving service delivery and making commerce more accessible," he said.

As Liberia digests the president's SONA, the debate over "economic gains versus lived reality" is unlikely to fade soon. Reeves' defense underscores the government's belief that incremental progress is underway, even as many Liberians wait to feel its full impact.

For now, the challenge for the Boakai administration will be turning statistical improvements into visible, everyday relief--closing not just the perception gap, but the distance between policy promises and market-place experience.