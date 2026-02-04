Liberia: The Rising Issue of Misinformation in President Boakai's State of the Nation Address and the Challenge of Insufficient Data

opinion

One would anticipate that the presidential address, especially on pivotal occasions like the State of the Nation Address (SONA), would provide citizens with a transparent, factual, and compelling overview of the country's current conditions. Unfortunately, President Joseph Boakai's addresses fall short of this expectation, instead presenting an alarming mix of exaggerated claims, ambiguous statistics, and contentious assertions. This creates a significant barrier for the average Liberian trying to discern fact from fiction.

In his most recent State of the Nation speech, for example, President Boakai proclaimed, "We increased Liberia's paved roads from under 12% to at least 20% and maintained more than 780 km of roads." However, this claim has been thoroughly scrutinized and debunked by various fact-checking organizations, revealing that not only are the figures misleading, but some have been entirely fabricated.

A reputable local media organization, "Local Voices," has unveiled significant discrepancies in information provided by the Ministry of Public Works. This diligent group, renowned for its commitment to verifying public information, sought to engage Minister Giddings to clarify the data presented to the President. However, the minister remained silent until the release of the group's investigative findings.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Local Voices has confirmed that Liberia's total road network is approximately 13,000 km. By the close of 2017, the administration of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf had successfully paved about 745 km of roads, accounting for roughly 5.7 percent of the entire network. Before the previous administration of George Manneh Weah concluded its term in December 2023, an impressive additional 400 km -- representing about 3.1 percent of the road network -- was paved. This achievement brought the total paved roads to approximately 1,145 km, or 8.8 percent of the national road infrastructure, just prior to the Boakai administration taking office in 2024.

In the wake of the State of the Nation Address, the Liberian government has confessed to inaccuracies in the figures cited by President Joseph Boakai regarding the extent of paved roads in the country. Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah acknowledged that these inaccuracies stemmed from a misquotation of data submitted by the Ministry of Public Works. Such discrepancies undermine public trust and highlight the urgent need for honesty and accountability in our leadership.

In a powerful declaration during his State of the Nation address, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai proclaimed, "Job creation has been our priority, and my administration has successfully generated over 70,000 short- and medium-term jobs across critical sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, social protection, and small businesses." This statement was framed as compelling evidence of his administration's commitment to combatting unemployment--a long-standing challenge that has hindered Liberia for decades.

Nevertheless, the Liberia Labour and Governance Alliance (LILGA) have voiced significant concerns about the validity of the President's claim regarding the creation of over 70,000 jobs. They are demanding transparent and concrete evidence to substantiate these figures presented in the President's January 26 State of the Nation Address (SONA). The group warned that without clear information on job quality, contract security, wage levels, and social protections, the assertion of mass job creation risks reducing employment statistics to "mere numbers," rather than reflecting meaningful improvements in the lives of Liberians.

As many Liberians confront severe economic challenges, exaggerated claims about job creation and road construction fail to restore public trust. Instead, they deepen a growing sense of disillusionment with a government increasingly out of touch with the everyday realities of its citizens.

The issue extends beyond mere inaccuracies in official statements; it strikes at the core of Liberia's inefficient data system. A critical problem exacerbating this situation is the lack of transparency in data. Without a strong and reliable data framework, the government's assertions remain unverified, leaving the average Liberian unable to challenge or confirm these claims. Consequently, citizens find themselves reliant on government figures, assuming their accuracy due to a lack of accessible means to fact-check them. This absence of a robust data system creates an environment ripe for misinformation, making it all the more difficult to hold the government accountable.

In the absence of verifiable data, Liberians are compelled to accept vague and often contradictory statements from their leaders. This phenomenon was starkly illustrated during Boakai's State of the Nation Address to the National Legislature, where discrepancies between rhetoric and reality raised serious questions about the authenticity of the information presented. It is imperative that the government prioritizes enhancing data transparency to restore trust and empower citizens to demand accountability.

As President, if Boakai continues to rely on ambiguous and often misleading information, he not only jeopardizes his own credibility but also undermines the essential trust that the Liberian people place in their leadership. In a context where public trust is already alarmingly low--especially in the wake of the controversial elections--this persistent trend of misinformation exacerbates skepticism among the populace. The erosion of trust becomes particularly alarming when citizens feel alienated from their government. Liberians deserve and need clear, transparent, and honest communication--something that Boakai's State of the Nation Address (SONA) has unfortunately failed to provide.

The consequences of this communication breakdown are far-reaching. When a president's statements are perceived as unreliable, it fractures the foundation of public discourse and civic engagement. People are left to grapple with either clinging to false promises or completely rejecting the legitimacy of their leaders. The continued lack of clarity and the persistent demand for fact-checkers to discern the truth from his speeches only serve to diminish public faith in not just Boakai but in governmental institutions as a whole. This pattern creates a troubling precedent for future administrations, where vague commitments and half-truths may become the expected norm, further eroding the social contract between the government and its citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

If Liberia is to effectively tackle its pressing economic and social challenges--ranging from pervasive poverty to inadequate infrastructure--presidential addresses must be firmly rooted in verifiable facts and actionable policies. Without this commitment, the nation risks descending deeper into a cycle of misinformation that threatens to undermine the very bedrock of democracy. It is imperative to establish systems of accountability, along with a reliable data infrastructure, that empower Liberians to assess the real impact of government initiatives without the distortion of misinformation.

Until these essential changes are made, the people of Liberia will remain ensnared in a relentless cycle of exaggerated claims, unverified statistics, and vague assertions that dominate political discourse, leaving them with little more than blind faith in a government that must earn their trust anew. I rest my pen.