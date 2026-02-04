Liberia: Education Minister Jallah Is Gonet Academy Cohort 13 Graduation's Guest Speaker

The Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, has been selected as the Guest Speaker for the Cohort 13 Graduation Ceremony of Gonet Academy, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the Harvest Intercontinental Cathedral in Congo Town, Monrovia.

The graduation ceremony will bring together over nine hundred (900) graduating students drawn from diverse professional disciplines under the Continuous Professional Development Certificate, Diploma and Comprehensive Programs. Notably, women make up the majority (56.5%) of the graduating cohort, a milestone that reflects Gonet Academy's strong commitment to gender inclusion, youth empowerment, and leadership development across Liberia.

Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah is one of Liberia's most respected education reform advocates and public servants. With an extensive background in education policy, academic administration, and national development, she has dedicated her career to strengthening human capital through quality and inclusive education both in the United States and Liberia.

She holds advanced academic qualifications in education and public administration and has served in several senior leadership roles within the education sector prior to her appointment as Minister of Education. Her work has consistently focused on policy reform, institutional strengthening, and improving learning outcomes at all levels of the education system.

Since assuming office, Minister Jallah has been credited with championing education sector reforms, including efforts to improve teacher training and deployment, strengthen curriculum standards, expand access to education--particularly for girls--and enhance accountability within public education institutions. Under her leadership, the Ministry of Education has also deepened engagement with development partners and private-sector actors to mobilize resources and innovations aimed at improving educational service delivery nationwide.

Her selection as Guest Speaker underscores the significance of the Gonet Academy graduation and highlights the growing alignment between national education priorities and non-formal leadership and professional development institutions.

Celebrating Academic Excellence

The Cohort 13 graduation represents another milestone in Gonet Academy's mission to build a new generation of ethical, skilled, and impact-driven leaders. Graduating students have completed intensive training programs spanning management, public relations, entrepreneurship, professional development, and Monitoring and Evaluation.

The strong female representation among the graduates reflects the Academy's deliberate strategy to promote women's leadership and participation in national development.

Gonet Academy is a leading professional development and leadership institution in Liberia, known for its innovative approach to capacity building and human capital development. Over the years, the Academy has trained thousands of young people and professionals, equipping them with practical skills, ethical values, and leadership competencies needed to excel in both the public and private sectors.

Beyond classroom instruction, Gonet Academy has played a critical role in youth empowerment, public sector governance training, media and communications development, and civic education. Its alumni are actively contributing to national development as public servants, entrepreneurs, media professionals, civil society leaders, and community change agents across Liberia and beyond.

The Cohort 13 graduation ceremony is expected to attract government officials, development partners, educators, parents, alumni, and members of the public, marking yet another high point in the Academy's growing national impact.

The event promises not only to celebrate academic achievement but also to inspire graduates to embrace leadership, service, and innovation in shaping the country's future and the presence of Minister Jallah as Guest Speaker will make the ceremony spicier.