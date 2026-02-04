Liberia: 60 Liberian Entrepreneurs to Benefit From Cross-Regional Business Opportunities in Brussels

Monrovia — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the National Investment Commission and the European Union, is organizing the Liberia-EU Business Forum to empower 60 Liberian companies through bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

The forum is scheduled to take place in Brussels from February 25 to 26, 2026, and aims to create investment opportunities for Liberian businesses in line with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' economic diplomacy agenda.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's weekly press briefing on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Dr. Ibrahim Nyei, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed that about 60 Liberian business owners will travel to Brussels to engage European and other international businesses during the two-day forum.

According to Nyei, the forum will provide a platform for Liberian entrepreneurs to network, build partnerships, and attract cross-regional investment opportunities. Participants will join panel discussions, where state-owned enterprises will present available investment opportunities and private-sector actors will showcase their businesses and outline the types of partnerships they seek.

He expressed optimism that many Liberian businesses will secure investments in their respective sectors by the end of the forum.

Nyei emphasized that the business forum is designed to create opportunities for Liberian enterprises to network and establish partnerships with European companies and other international participants. He noted that once these businesses attract investment, including investments in state-owned enterprises, the expected outcome is business growth and job creation for Liberians.

He added that the forum will highlight Liberia's economy and investment potential in order to attract foreign investors to partner with Liberian businesses, enhance their capacity, and improve skills development.

To illustrate the potential impact, Nyei cited an agro-processing business in Nimba County that produces dried food products currently sold only within Liberia. He noted that such products have strong market potential in Europe and other regions as snack foods.

He explained that by engaging investors at the forum, the business owner could secure financing to scale up operations, improve the supply chain, increase capital, and ultimately contribute to national economic growth.

Nyei further stated that the initiative complements Liberia's political diplomacy efforts, noting that the government is using diplomatic platforms to attract investment through bilateral and multilateral relationships.

"We want to strengthen ties and cultural programs, but beyond that, we are leveraging various platforms and meetings to deepen trade and investment opportunities with Liberia," he said.

He added that international partners have responded positively to the initiative and that the 60 Liberian businesses selected across various levels will participate in two days of engagement with European companies through structured discussions and networking sessions.