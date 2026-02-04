Liberia: House Sets Up Conference Committee On Cbl Audit Report

The House of Representatives has established a Conference Committee to work with the Liberian Senate to harmonize and consolidate the report of the Joint Public Accounts and Audit Committee on the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL).

The House of Representatives took the decision on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, following a formal communication from the Liberian Senate.

According to a communication from the Senate, after careful scrutiny of the consolidated report earlier transmitted for concurrence, it deemed it necessary to request a Conference Committee to further synchronize the findings, particularly those arising from the General Auditing Commission (GAC) audit of the Central Bank of Liberia.

The Senate said the objective of the Conference Committee is to arrive at a unified position of the Legislature acceptable to both chambers before the report is submitted to the President of the Republic of Liberia.

The Senate stated that they have named Senator Amara M. Konneh as Chair of its Conference Committee, with members of the Senate's Public Accounts Committee serving as members.

Based on their communication, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richard N. Koon, has constituted the House Conference Committee.

The committee is chaired by Public Accounts Committee Chair Representative Clarence Gahr, with all members of the House of Representatives' Public Accounts Committee serving as members.

The Conference Committee is expected to engage in joint deliberations to resolve outstanding issues in the consolidated audit report and ensure legislative consensus on matters relating to the Central Bank of Liberia.