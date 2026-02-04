Liberia: Govt Denies Role in Sayetown Demolition

Monrovia, Liberia, February 3, 2026: The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Information, has denied any involvement in the Sayetown demolition that left thousands of residents displaced on Saturday, January 31, 2026, saying opposition figures were unfairly linking the administration to the incident.

Responding to the allegations on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, in Monrovia, Deputy Minister for Information Services, Danial Sanoe, described the attempts to politicize the demolition as wrong.

He said the eviction was the result of a judicial process stemming from a dispute between two private parties, and the government had no authority to intervene.

"People must understand that courts are established to serve as forums to resolve disputes and provide a common ground," Sanoe said. He added that interfering in court rulings would have undermined the legal process.

Since the demolition, several government and former officials have visited the displaced residents to provide support, including cash assistance. Despite these efforts, many residents protested, calling on the government to act, while some opposition figures publicly blamed the administration for the eviction.

Sanoe urged the opposition community to stop criticizing the government over matters it had no control over, emphasizing that the administration had no role in the demolition process and could not have prevented the court-ordered eviction.

He said the government sympathizes with the affected citizens but emphasized that the law must be upheld and that the administration cannot change the court's ruling.

However, he added that the government does not want to set a precedent where court decisions are disregarded simply because people do not accept the outcome.