Liberia: Govt Denies Role in Sayetown Demolition

4 February 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, Liberia, February 3, 2026: The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Information, has denied any involvement in the Sayetown demolition that left thousands of residents displaced on Saturday, January 31, 2026, saying opposition figures were unfairly linking the administration to the incident.

Responding to the allegations on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, in Monrovia, Deputy Minister for Information Services, Danial Sanoe, described the attempts to politicize the demolition as wrong.

He said the eviction was the result of a judicial process stemming from a dispute between two private parties, and the government had no authority to intervene.

"People must understand that courts are established to serve as forums to resolve disputes and provide a common ground," Sanoe said. He added that interfering in court rulings would have undermined the legal process.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Since the demolition, several government and former officials have visited the displaced residents to provide support, including cash assistance. Despite these efforts, many residents protested, calling on the government to act, while some opposition figures publicly blamed the administration for the eviction.

Sanoe urged the opposition community to stop criticizing the government over matters it had no control over, emphasizing that the administration had no role in the demolition process and could not have prevented the court-ordered eviction.

He said the government sympathizes with the affected citizens but emphasized that the law must be upheld and that the administration cannot change the court's ruling.

However, he added that the government does not want to set a precedent where court decisions are disregarded simply because people do not accept the outcome.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.