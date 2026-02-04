Liberia: Help Yourself At a Standstill

Paynesville — he much-talked-about "Help Yourself Entertainment Center" at 72nd Junction remains at a standstill--no demolition has occurred--even as dozens of other occupants of military houses vacated their temporary homes early Tuesday morning, February 3, 2026, following an Armed Forces of Liberia ultimatum.

Over the years, hundreds of residents of the 72nd Community have temporarily occupied the military barracks as shelter. The Armed Forces of Liberia began issuing eviction notices ahead of February 20 this year as part of efforts to reclaim government property.

The AFL eviction exercise has blown up in proportion and drawn public attention after a Liberian woman, Francis Morsay, CEO of the Help Yourself Entertainment Center, took a stance against the Armed Forces to defend her property.

Ms. Morsay has alleged that the AFL infringed on her rights and intimidated her while asserting her property rights in front of the military premises.

According to Ms. Morsay, she had acquired the property on a lease agreement from the Smith family, valued at USD $25,000 before the construction of the military barracks.

She explained that the property was owned by the Smith family in 1975, before the construction of the Army barracks in 1985.

"I have legitimate deeds for this property, and I've invested a lot--over $500,000 United States dollars--that the AFL will come and destroy like that," Ms. Morsay said.

"If they want a front view, there are ways to go about it. You cannot come and forcibly remove us; that is why we have spent so much on this facility.

"We cannot fight the government because they have eminent domain, but we, too, as citizens, have our rights and pay money for this property. Besides, we have our legitimate deeds to this property," Madam Morsay said.

She describes the AFL's actions to barricade her property as infringements on her rights as a citizen.

"I have invested hugely in this property. I sold bottles to get this land, and I have warranty deeds, which state that this property was bought by the Smith family back in 1975, before even the AFL Barrack was built in the 80s," Madam Morsay claims.

"You do not come to strip me off. You must follow the legal proceedings. If the AFL wants to claim the front view, they must go the right way rather than being brutal and disorderly," Morsay stressed.

Morsay had earlier told the New Dawn that she had sought redress through the Supreme Court of Liberia to issue a Writ of Prohibition against the AFL to halt all demolition exercises.

Meanwhile, early Tuesday, February 3, 2026, the D-Day for the AFL ultimatum order, this paper has gathered that the Armed Forces of Liberia has accepted the Writ of Injunction from the Supreme Court of Liberia from the aggrieved occupants of the 72nd Barracks Front View Property to put on hold all pending eviction of the "Help Yourself Entertainment Center" at 72nd Junction.

According to Inside Source, the court has given 10 days to look into the saga between residents of the 72nd Front View Property and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

At the same time, members of the AFL moved on Tuesday to evict all occupants of military houses, as dozens wept in frustration while hauling their belongings.

"We are frustrated, but what to do? We have to leave. The government is not treating us well," Aaron Joseph, an evicted occupant, said.