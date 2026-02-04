Liberia: 26-Year-Old Woman Murdered Allegedly By Boyfriend, Psu Officer Mobs 17-Year-Old Girl As Both Families Seek Justice

Paynesville — A heavy silence has settled over the Soul Clinic Community, broken only by whispered conversations, quiet sobs, and an unspoken fear that refuses to leave. Once known for its energy and tightly knit households, Paynesville's largest and most densely populated neighborhood is now gripped by grief, anger, and deep uncertainty after a surge of brutal violence claimed one life and nearly ended another within the span of five days. For residents, the events have not only shattered families but also fractured their sense of safety and trust in those meant to protect them.

On January 25, 2026, the life of 26-year-old Rachael Korto was violently cut short. She was allegedly murdered in cold blood by her boyfriend, Edwin Mulbah, popularly known in the community as "Raw Raw" or "Bucky Raw."

Just days later, the community was again plunged into shock when a 17-year-old girl, Victoria David, was reportedly beaten nearly to death with a heavy stick by an officer of the Liberia National Police assigned to the Police Support Unit. The two incidents, different in circumstance but united by cruelty, have turned Soul Clinic into a place of mourning and unanswered questions.

For the family of Rachael Korto, the pain is overwhelming and constant. What began as a normal evening ended in horror. Relatives say Rachael showed no signs of distress earlier that night. She was calm, at home, and preparing to rest. There were no cries for help, no visible warning that her life was in danger.

Her sister, Angeline Korto, relives that night with trembling words and tear-filled eyes. Speaking during an exclusive interview, she said everything unraveled between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., turning her world upside down.

"She did not tell me anything was wrong. Everything just happened suddenly. I was at my place sleeping when the little boy, my sister's son, came to inform me that his father wanted to see me. I was surprised and confused that he would call me at that time of night. My imagination was that something had happened between him and my sister. But when I got in the yard, the entire place was packed with people, and when I entered the house, I saw my sister on the ground, and her boyfriend was nowhere to be found. I started crying immediately because I knew that my sister was dead," Angeline explained.

The most heartbreaking detail came from a child who should never have witnessed such violence. According to Angeline, Rachael's young son saw everything and later explained what happened.

"The little boy explained that their father mercilessly beat their mother - he hit her with everything that got in his hand, including the pots, pressing iron, and every other thing in the house. During the process, the boy said he turned the music on high so that no one in the other apartments would hear the sound of what was going on."

In a desperate race against time, Angeline said she and the suspect's brother carried Rachael from one medical facility to another across Paynesville. With each rejection, hope faded.

"We took her all over - from hospital to hospital, but they refused her. I think she was already dead, but they didn't want to tell us. The last place was somewhere in Bona Farm," she added.

Since that night, Edwin Mulbah has disappeared. Despite reports to the police, no arrest has been made. The absence of answers has turned grief into frustration and fear.

Samuel G. Newah, Rachael's uncle, could barely hold back tears as he appealed for justice and intervention. "There is no reason why he murdered my niece. Human life has been taken away from us without justification. We are calling on the government of Liberia to see reason and bring this man to justice."

Family members say there was no known argument or warning sign that could explain the brutality. They describe Rachael as cheerful, loving, and full of life. Since her death, they have gone from one security office to another, pleading for action.

"Central police say they are doing everything possible to bring the perpetrator to justice. But we are concerned that since January 25, we do not know where he is. No family member from his side has come to us," Newah said.

He further alleged that a man claiming to be the suspect's brother initially promised to address the matter, but since then there has been complete silence.

The sense of abandonment has been crushing. The family says no public official has visited them since the killing. "We are on our own. We are weeping alone here by ourselves. No senator, no representative, no official has come to us."

Determined not to let Rachael's death be forgotten, the family has announced plans to stage a peaceful protest to demand justice. "This is an SOS call. We are calling on our lawmakers, our senators, even the President of Liberia, to hear our cry."

As the community mourned Rachael, another act of violence tore through Soul Clinic, this time allegedly at the hands of someone sworn to protect citizens. Seventeen-year-old Victoria David was reportedly beaten nearly to death by Officer Physon K. Eulsual of the Police Support Unit, who had reportedly come into the area to attend a wake.

A video obtained by this paper shows the officer, said to be intoxicated, repeatedly striking the teenage girl with a medium-sized log. The footage has sparked outrage across the community and beyond.

Victoria's aunt, Veroline David, recounted the terrifying moment. "We don't know him. We have never seen him in this community before. It was our first time. He came into our yard and entered the other girls' room straight away. We were even concerned. Upon entering, he started questioning why all the girls were sleeping in one room. We were even confused in the process. Out of the sudden, he took that big stick and started beating my niece with it. The girl fainted, and we had to rush her to the hospital," she asserted.

Officer Eulsual was later arrested by a colleague and taken to the Soul Clinic Depot before being transferred to police headquarters at Central. While the family says no financial assistance has been provided, Veroline acknowledged cooperation from authorities at Central.

Beyond the families directly affected, ordinary residents say the violence has changed how they live and sleep. A middle-aged woman who sells near the main junction said fear has become part of daily life.

"We used to sit outside and talk at night, but now everybody rushes inside early. You don't know who will be the next victim," she said quietly.

A young motorbike rider described the sense of betrayal many feel. "When police people themselves are beating our children, then who will protect us? This thing has shaken my heart," he lamented.

Another resident, an elderly man who has lived in Soul Clinic for decades, spoke with sadness. "I have seen hard times in this community, but this one is different. Too much blood, too much pain in a short time," he said.

A young mother holding her child summed up the fear gripping many households. "I am scared every day I leave my children. I pray they come back home alive," she whispered.

Together, the two incidents have left Soul Clinic wounded, frightened, and demanding answers. For families like the Kortos and the Davids, the scars are deep and lasting. As they wait for justice and healing, the community clings to hope that their cries will be heard and that Soul Clinic will not be remembered only as a place of tragedy, but as a place where accountability finally prevailed.