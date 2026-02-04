Liberia: Cummings Unveils Policy Vision Anchored On Accountability, Practical Solutions, Economic Empowerment

Monrovia — Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader Alexander B. Cummings has expressed confidence in his ability to govern Liberia, arguing that his professional experience and leadership credentials set him apart from other political actors.

"Compared to any other Liberians, I have done more than any other Liberians," Cummings said, citing his corporate and leadership background as proof of his readiness to lead the country.

While acknowledging the complexity of governing Liberia, Cummings said he is prepared for the challenge.

"It's a hard job to run this country, but with confidence, I believe that I can run this country," he stated.

Appearing on the Monday, February 2, 2026, edition of the OK Conversation, Cummings said effective leadership requires discipline, courage, and a willingness to confront Liberia's most pressing challenges, including economic hardship and weak public service delivery.

During the discussion, the ANC leader also addressed public speculation about his sexuality, dismissing the claims as false and irrelevant to his capacity to lead.

He described the allegations as baseless distractions, insisting that such issues have no bearing on national leadership or governance.

Cummings said he does not support same-sex relationships, noting that while he has worked with gay individuals in professional settings, his personal beliefs should not be conflated with questions of leadership competence.

Returning to governance issues, Cummings commended the government for reaching a reported financial milestone of US$1.2 billion, describing it as a notable achievement.

However, he criticized the administration for failing to translate those gains into meaningful improvements for ordinary Liberians, particularly those operating in the informal economy.

According to Cummings, the government should prioritize access to low-interest loans for market women and small business owners to help expand economic opportunities.

"Market women need loans at low interest rates so they can have access to capital and grow their businesses," he said.

He argued that empowering small business owners would strengthen the economy and improve living conditions nationwide.

Cummings also commented on road connectivity, acknowledging ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure across the country, but stressed that road construction alone is insufficient.

He said infrastructure development must be complemented by investments in education, health care, and job creation.

As Liberia continues to face economic and social challenges, Cummings said his leadership vision is anchored on accountability, practical solutions, and a renewed focus on the everyday needs of the Liberian people.