Liberia: Senator Varpilah Calls for Amendment of Bea Mountain Mining Agreement Over 'Poor Community Benefits' in Grand Cape Mount County

Monrovia — Grand Cape Mount County Senator Dabah Varpilah has called for a comprehensive amendment to the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) signed between the Government of Liberia and Bea Mountain Mining Company.

Senator Varpilah said the existing Mineral Development Agreement must be revised to ensure that communities hosting the mining operations receive tangible and sustainable benefits from the extraction of mineral resources, particularly gold.

According to her, despite the company extracting millions of dollars' worth of gold from Grand Cape Mount County on a regular basis, the socioeconomic conditions of residents living near the mining sites remain poor and unacceptable.

Speaking in an interview with FrontPage Africa at her Capitol Building office in Monrovia on Tuesday, February 3, the senator expressed concern that the scale of mining activities in the county is not reflected in improved infrastructure, employment opportunities, or basic social services for local residents.

She said when the volume and value of minerals being extracted from the county are compared with the living conditions of the people, there is a wide gap that continues to disadvantage ordinary citizens. She noted that this disparity has long been a subject of advocacy by leaders and residents of the county.

Referring specifically to gold mining, Senator Varpilah pointed out that global gold prices have increased, making it even more necessary for host communities to benefit meaningfully from the resources taken from their land.

She explained that while she is not suggesting that the entire county should immediately experience large-scale transformation, communities located within the immediate proximity of Bea Mountain's operations should see visible improvements in their living standards. According to her, the absence of such benefits raises serious questions about the fairness and relevance of the current Mineral Development Agreement.

The senator also criticized the company for failing to adequately address employment and skills development for young people in the county. She disclosed that Bea Mountain Mining Company has not effectively implemented a Technical Vocational Education and Training program for local residents, a situation she said has severely limited employment opportunities for young people.

She explained that many youths in Grand Cape Mount lack the technical skills required to operate heavy-duty machinery and perform other specialized tasks at the mine. As a result, they are unable to compete for available jobs, even though mining activities are taking place in their communities.

Senator Varpilah described the situation as disheartening, noting that a TVET facility that was constructed is now being used primarily for academic education rather than practical skills training relevant to the mining sector. She added that the only hands-on activities taking place at the institution are largely agricultural, which she said does little to prepare young people for employment in mining operations.

According to her, young people from across the county frequently gather at the company's premises seeking jobs but are often turned away due to a lack of qualifications or available positions. She said even county leaders who attempt to recommend local youths for employment are told that there are no jobs, further deepening frustration among residents.

Addressing the issue of relocation, Senator Varpilah said the ongoing relocation of residents to allow for the expansion of Bea Mountain's operations is tied to an agreement reached between the government and the company following a chemical spill in 2022.

She explained that the spill destroyed plants and contaminated creeks and wells in some affected areas, making relocation necessary for the safety of residents.

She disclosed that the relocation process, particularly the movement of residents from Bangoma to New Bangoma, has been slow due to emotional attachments to ancestral land and concerns raised by affected families. According to her, locals have complained about the quality and standards of housing units provided by the company, prompting interventions from local authorities and officials of the executive branch.

Senator Varpilah said some of the houses were initially constructed with windows made from planks, a situation that drew strong objections from residents. She noted that company authorities defended the construction method by claiming it was done with the consent of the locals and was intended to provide income for local carpenters. However, she emphasized that such justifications do not excuse the provision of substandard housing to citizens being displaced from their ancestral land.

She called on Bea Mountain Mining Company to ensure adequate compensation and decent living conditions for all relocated families. According to her, affected communities should have access to quality education, proper social facilities, and recreational spaces, including playgrounds.

She stressed that the extraction of vast mineral resources comes with an obligation to compensate communities for the social, cultural, and economic disruption caused by mining activities.

The senator also urged the company to invest in better healthcare facilities in the areas where it operates, noting that access to quality healthcare remains a major challenge for many residents of Grand Cape Mount County.

Speaking further, Senator Varpilah expressed disappointment over a decision by the government and Bea Mountain Mining Company to construct soccer stadiums in two counties, including Bong County, as announced by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai in his Third State of the Nation Address. She said residents of Grand Cape Mount are questioning why such major projects are being implemented elsewhere while their county, which hosts the mining operations generating significant revenue, continues to lack basic infrastructure.

She recalled that in 2012, during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the people of Grand Cape Mount provided fifty acres of land to the government for the construction of a sports academy in the county. According to her, that commitment by the citizens has yet to be rewarded with meaningful investment in sports infrastructure.

Senator Varpilah said the government and Bea Mountain Mining Company should prioritize infrastructure development in Grand Cape Mount County to ensure that residents benefit directly from the exploitation of their natural resources. She disclosed that lawmakers from the county have formally written President Boakai and engaged the company, as well as authorities at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, to express their objections to the decision to construct stadiums outside the county.

She expressed hope that the concerns raised by county leaders would be reconsidered in the interest of fairness and equity. Senator Varpilah assured that elected officials of Grand Cape Mount County will continue to engage the executive branch and the management of Bea Mountain Mining Company to ensure that the county and its citizens receive their fair share of benefits from mineral exploitation.

She stressed that social development commitments, compensation measures, and community benefits must be clearly defined and strengthened in any new or revised Mineral Development Agreement involving Bea Mountain Mining Company.