The Liberia Forest Media Watch (LFMW) has emerged as a decisive force in reshaping forest governance, compelling state action, and amplifying community voices across Liberia's natural resource sector.

Backed by the European Union (EU) and other partners, the organization has leveraged investigative journalism and its flagship radio program, Forest Hour, to deliver accountability where government oversight has faltered.

Despite funding gaps and capacity constraints, LFMW's reporting has triggered arrests, financial disbursements, and the closure of rogue mining companies operating unlawfully in Rivercess, Sinoe, and Montserrado counties, according to its latest report.

Speaking at a day-long media forum, LFMW Team Lead Paul Kanneh declared that the organization's impact is most visible through Forest Hour, which has evolved into a nationally recognized platform linking forest-dependent communities with policymakers, regulators, and lawmakers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"In February 2025, community members and local officials in Nimba County arrested Burkinabé migrants accused of destroying forest land for cocoa farming, following an appearance by the Chief Officer of the Gbei-Gblor Community Forest on Forest Hour," Kanneh recounted.

Days later, the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) announced on the same program that it would deploy an Intersectoral Taskforce to Liberia's border with Côte d'Ivoire to investigate similar encroachments. On April 10, an FDA-led task force headed by Managing Director Gertrude Korvayahn Nyaley arrested dozens of migrants in Grand Gedeh County for cross-border forest illegalities.

Kanneh emphasized that LFMW's media engagement has delivered tangible financial benefits to communities. "On March 15, the Government of Liberia disbursed US$685,101 in land rental fees, 92 percent of the total amount allocated to communities within Forest Management Contracts," he said.

Rural Reporters Network: Evidence-Based Journalism

Through its Rural Reporters News Network (RRNN), LFMW has intensified evidence-based reporting on illegal mining, deforestation, land grabs, and human rights abuses. These investigations have prompted swift responses from both security agencies and regulatory institutions.

In southeastern Liberia, traditional leaders released an FDA ranger who had been held hostage for promoting conservation of a proposed protected area after LFMW exposed harassment of park officials.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy subsequently arrested illegal miners in Rivercess, Sinoe, and Montserrado counties and shut down two mining companies operating unlawfully.

LFMW's work has drawn unprecedented engagement from the Legislature. Representatives Jacob C. Debee of Grand Gedeh County and Dorwoan Gleekia of Nimba County appeared on Forest Hour to call for investigations into forest encroachment linked to cocoa farming, marking the first time in two years that lawmakers actively sought participation on the program.

Kanneh noted: "LFMW's reporting has gained national and international prominence, with stories republished by Forest Trends, Environmental Peacebuilding."

One investigation directly contributed to the government's revocation of a 500-acre customary land lease illegally granted to a Burkinabé, following an LFMW-led media visit to Grand Gedeh County.

Continued reporting and discussions on Forest Hour culminated in the arrest of 50 Burkinabé nationals in Konobo Community Forest for illegal logging. LFMW reporter Junior Kessely reflected: "This is what real investigative journalism looks like. It consumes time and energy, but it is worth it."

Institutional Strengthening and Global Spotlight

LFMW has validated and adopted gender, staffing, finance, and procurement policies, positioning itself as a responsible institution. On 24 February, LFMW visited the Liberia Land Authority (LLA), drafting a non-binding MOU to strengthen monitoring and advocacy against illegal land deals.

Kanneh collaborated with a Global Witness consultant on a 10-day investigation into cocoa-driven deforestation. "This invitation gave the Team Leader a rare opportunity to learn new investigative techniques, particularly those based on initial maps-based desk studies that then directed a field investigation to 'hotspots'," the report stated.

LFMW's visibility has grown internationally. Logging off information republished its field report, while Mongabay and other organizations referenced its findings. Artificial Intelligence platforms now provide accurate explanations of LFMW's mission, underscoring its digital relevance.

Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning

LFMW's RRNN website attracted 3,000 visitors in one quarter. The Technical Advisor's delayed visit in August strengthened the team's grasp of PMEL (Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning). The Advisor urged LFMW to map outcomes across Forest Hour editions and involve the Board in institutional strengthening.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Environment Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Many needs expressed in the retreat in April are unlikely to happen without ongoing monitoring and support," the Advisor cautioned.

Challenges Ahead

Despite its achievements, Kanneh revealed that LFMW continues to operate under significant constraints, including limited funding, restricted access to government information, and the need for expanded training for community-based journalists.

"These challenges underscore rather than diminish the importance of independent forest journalism," he stressed.

From community empowerment and government accountability to institutional strengthening and international recognition, LFMW's achievements present a holistic success story.

The organization has proven that media pressure, investigative rigor, and community voices can transform forest governance in Liberia -- securing both national action and global spotlight.