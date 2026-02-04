Liberia: Afriland First Bank Charts New Strategic Course As 2026 Staff Retreat Sets Vision for 2030

Ganta — Afriland First Bank Liberia has taken a step toward redefining its future with the hosting of its 2026 Staff Strategic Retreat in Ganta. The event brought together Executives and Senior Managers of the institution to collectively chart a new course for the bank through 2030.

The retreat marked the unveiling of the bank's 2026-2030 Five Year Strategic Plan and served as a unifying platform for reinforcing a culture centered on discipline, innovation, accountability, and shared responsibility for results.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa at the end of the retreat, Leopold B. Mbumen, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Afriland First Bank Liberia, explained that the 2026 retreat was intentionally designed as more than an annual staff engagement, describing it as the official launch point for a new strategic era under the bank's current executive management.

According to Mr. Mbumen, the retreat symbolized the moment when Afriland First Bank set its direction with clarity and invited every staff member to actively participate in the journey ahead.

Mr. Mbumen said the strategic direction adopted by the bank is anchored on the principle of excellence through discipline, emphasizing that the newly launched five-year plan represents a decisive call to action. He noted that the retreat would be considered successful if it resulted in a workforce that is energized, aligned, and ready to prioritize measurable outcomes, openness, and collaboration over long standing routines and fragmented operations.

He stressed that the strategy requires commitment at all levels, adding that the future of the bank depends on staff choosing to take ownership of their roles in delivering the vision.

Discussions during the retreat also focused on how Afriland First Bank plans to adapt to a rapidly evolving banking environment shaped by digital innovation, regulatory reforms, and shifting customer expectations. Mr. Mbumen explained that the retreat was framed around the concept of disruptive resilience, reflecting the bank's determination to evolve from a traditional banking institution into a technology driven and community focused financial partner.

He stated that technology has become central to the bank's value proposition, particularly as Afriland strengthens its capacity for uninterrupted digital payments and round the clock service delivery.

On the issue of regulation and risk, Mr. Mbumen explained that Afriland First Bank is moving away from reactive compliance practices toward a proactive risk management culture embedded across the organization.

He noted that the bank is aligning its operations with the Central Bank of Liberia's risk based supervision framework while strengthening internal controls through real time monitoring systems and enhanced cybersecurity measures.

According to him, this shift is intended to protect depositors, reinforce institutional stability, and ensure sustainability amid economic uncertainty and climate related challenges.

Customer experience emerged as another key theme of the retreat. Mr. Mbumen explained that the bank recognizes the changing needs of its customers, particularly younger populations and digitally active clients who expect personalized, transparent, and convenient financial services.

He said Afriland First Bank is transitioning from a product centered approach to one that focuses on customer journeys, leveraging digital platforms to simplify daily banking while ensuring that rural and seasonal earners are served with flexibility and respect through solutions such as MC2 and USSD based services.

The retreat placed strong emphasis on staff engagement and leadership development, with Mr. Mbumen reiterating the bank's belief that institutional success is driven by empowered people.

He explained that Afriland First Bank is intentionally fostering a culture of co ownership, where staff at all levels are encouraged to contribute ideas, identify risks, and drive innovation. He added that insights from frontline employees remain critical to strengthening operations and ensuring that strategic decisions reflect on the ground realities faced by customers and staff alike.

The consensus following Afriland First Bank's recent leadership retreat was clear: "the future of banking lies in individual empowerment." Attendees described the event as a catalyst for clarity, with senior leaders noting that the sessions turned abstract long-term goals into tangible daily responsibilities for every staff member.

The retreat also signaled a bold evolution in how the bank approaches technology. Digital banking is no longer confined to specialized IT hubs; it has been reimagined as a shared mindset across the entire organization. This 'innovation-first' culture is paired with a significant vote of confidence in staff at the branch level. By encouraging employees to use their judgment to balance client needs with risk management, Afriland First Bank is fostering a more agile, trusted, and resilient workforce

A digital banking Senior Manager added that the retreat demonstrated how structure and creativity can coexist in building a strong and modern financial institution.

Digital transformation featured prominently on the retreat agenda, with Mr. Mbumen explaining that a substantial portion of the sessions focused on building an intelligent and inclusive digital ecosystem. He said the bank's approach to innovation is grounded in impact, ensuring that new technologies directly improve customer experience and operational efficiency rather than serving as symbolic upgrades.

The retreat also addressed how strategy would be translated into performance and accountability. Mr. Mbumen explained that Afriland First Bank is adopting an integrated performance framework that aligns institutional goals with team and individual targets, ensuring clarity in execution.

He also spoke about talent retention, noting that the bank is embracing a human sustainability approach that recognizes employee well-being, flexibility, and career growth as essential to long term performance.

Trust, ethics, and transparency were highlighted as foundational elements of the bank's future. Mr. Mbumen explained that Afriland First Bank is strengthening its commitment to digital ethics and data protection, ensuring that automated decisions are transparent, auditable, and fair. He said the bank is deliberately moving away from opaque systems toward models that place accountability and human values at the center of technological advancement.

Reflecting on the significance of the location, Mr. Mbumen said the Ganta retreat should be remembered as a defining milestone in the bank's history. He explained that Ganta, known as a place of gathering and commercial vitality, symbolized unity and convergence, making it an ideal setting for aligning the bank's diverse workforce around a shared purpose. He said the 2026 retreat represents the moment Afriland First Bank collectively chose to step confidently into its future.

Mbumen reminded staff that the transformation outlined in Ganta is a shared responsibility rather than a directive imposed from above. He emphasized that employees are central to the success of the 2026-2030 strategic plan and that the true test of the retreat will be seen in daily operations across branches, departments, and digital platforms nationwide.