Liberia: Government Commences Settlement of Longstanding Media Debts Accrued Under Previous Administrations

Monrovia — The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has commenced the settlement of outstanding financial obligations owed to media institutions across Liberia.

The payments, which began approximately two weeks ago, relate to unpaid bills for publication, advertising, and communication services rendered by media institutions to various government agencies over the years.

According to information from the Ministry, the process follows the submission of payment documentation to the General Auditing Commission, where the claims were reviewed and verified to ensure their legality and authenticity before any disbursement was authorized.

Government officials have indicated that the exercise forms part of efforts to normalize the state's financial obligations and to rebuild trust and cooperation between the government and the media, which is widely regarded as a cornerstone of Liberia's democratic governance.

A senior government source noted that the clearance of these debts is intended to prevent the financial strangulation of media institutions and to demonstrate that the government recognizes the importance of a financially stable and independent press.

The source added that settling verified obligations is necessary not only to restore confidence in public financial management but also to strengthen institutional relationships with stakeholders who play a critical role in public accountability and information dissemination.

The move follows repeated assurances by the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, that the government would honor all legally verified debts owed to media institutions.

Minister Ngafuan reaffirmed this position during a recent follow-up engagement with the President and Vice President of the Publishers Association of Liberia, who had visited the Ministry to seek clarity on the status and timeline of the payments.

Speaking during the engagement, Minister Ngafuan emphasized that the government has a responsibility to meet its financial commitments, including those owed to the media sector. He stated that whenever the government incurs a debt, it has a moral and legal obligation to ensure payment, stressing that such actions are essential for maintaining credibility and trust.

He further described the media as a vital partner in national development, noting that government support for the sector is not intended to compromise its independence or editorial freedom.

The commencement of payments comes against the backdrop of persistent concerns raised by the Publishers Association of Liberia over delays in settling government obligations to media houses, particularly debts inherited from past administrations.

The Association has on several occasions warned that prolonged non-payment places serious financial pressure on media institutions, limiting their ability to pay staff, maintain operations, and invest in quality journalism.

Media stakeholders have largely welcomed the development, describing it as a positive and encouraging step toward easing the financial burden faced by many media organizations and restoring confidence between the press and the government. At the same time, they have urged the authorities to ensure consistency and transparency in the process so that arrears do not build up again in the future.