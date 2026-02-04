Liberia: Students Cry Out Over Neglect As Monsu Takes On Montserrado Authorities

Monrovia — Frustration is boiling over among students in Montserrado County as the Montserrado County Students' Union (MONSU) calls out county authorities and lawmakers for what it says are years of neglect and exclusion from development benefits meant for all citizens.

In a statement released Monday, February 2, 2026, MONSU blasted the Montserrado County Superintendent, the county's local authority and all 19 members of the Montserrado Legislative Caucus for failing to consider students in the use of the County Development Fund and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

According to the students' union, while millions of dollars circulate annually in the name of development, students, many of whom struggle daily with tuition, transportation, learning materials, and inadequate facilities, have seen little to no direct support.

"Students are organizing themselves, contributing to their communities, and trying to build a future with almost no help from the very leaders elected to serve them," the statement said. "This cannot continue."

The group described the situation as deeply unfair, noting that students represent the county's future workforce, professionals and leaders, yet remain absent from development planning and resource allocation.

"Development that ignores students is development without a future," the union warned. The group stated that it has made repeated efforts to engage county officials and lawmakers on student-centered programs, leadership development and educational initiatives; however, these efforts have largely been ignored.

MONSU stressed that the County Development Fund is not meant to benefit a few selected interests but all citizens of Montserrado County, including students, who it says are active contributors, not bystanders.

As part of its demands, the students' union called on the Montserrado County Superintendent to clearly explain how students are being included in county development plans.

It also urged the 19 lawmakers representing Montserrado to commit tangible support to student programs and appealed to corporate institutions operating in the county to include structured student support in their CSR activities.

In a move, MONSU issued a 72-hour ultimatum, demanding a formal response and engagement from both the Superintendent and the Legislative Caucus.

Failure to respond, the union warned, would push students toward "lawful, organized, and democratic actions" to demand inclusion and accountability.

The statement, signed by MONSU's National Executive Committee under its 6th Post-War Leadership, reaffirmed the union's commitment to advocating for student welfare and development across the county.

"Students are not invisible. Students are not optional. Students are the future of Montserrado," the statement concluded.

When contacted via mobile phone on Tuesday, February 3,2026 Montserrado County Superintendent Whroway Bryant dismissed claims of neglect, stressing that support to the county's students' union is not automatic.

"It is not an entitlement for students to receive county support. It is based on the county's own discretion and students must make a case before any support is granted," Supt. Bryant said.

He disclosed that the county's 2025 budget had already been passed before MONSU formally engaged the administration. "We told them clearly that the 2025 budget was already concluded and there was nothing provided for them, but we committed to include them in the 2026 budget," he stated.

Addressing calls for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support, Supt. Bryant clarified that "CSR is not an obligation of the county but of private companies," adding that students are free to write businesses directly for assistance.

The superintendent also noted that the county received communication from MONSU only in March 2025 and pushed back against public pressure.

"What people want me to do, I will not do, because my focus is on making Bentol active," he said. Supt. Bryant further emphasized that MONSU is not part of the county's administrative structure.

"They are not part of the county administration, so their participation in our meetings is a privilege, not a right," he asserted.

He added that the relationship between the county and MONSU should not be limited to County Development Funds. "We have been sending them for trainings, and they have been part of the County Agenda," Supt. Bryant said.

On concerns about engagement, Supt. Bryant insisted on formal procedures. "We cannot run an office in an uncivilized way. They must communicate formally to request meetings," he said, noting that "there is no law that says the student's leadership must sit with the administration to discuss the County Development Fund."