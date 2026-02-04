Ghana: 1978/82 Afcon Winners Living in Squalor - Haruna Yussif Speaks Out

Once a tireless overlapping right-back who wore the Black Stars jersey with pride, Haruna Yussif, former Deputy Captain of Ghana's senior national team, now struggles to stand upright without support.

Time has not been kind to him. Age, illness and neglect have replaced the roar of packed stadiums and the joy of continental triumphs. Yet, despite the physical decline, his spirit remains unbroken.

Like Haruna Yussif, many former footballers who served Ghana with dedication, selflessness and patriotism now live in hardship, long after the cheers have faded.

In an exclusive interview at his modest home in Buabai, Kumasi, Yussif spoke not just for himself, but for a fading generation -- the heroes of Ghana's 1978 and 1982 Africa Cup of Nations triumphs, men who lifted the nation's spirit and etched Ghana's name into African football history.

"We have done something good for this nation, and the nation must pay us back. Some of our colleagues have died in poverty. Most of us are suffering. Nobody cares about us. We can't suffer for nothing," he said.

While acknowledging the honour extended to the AFCON-winning squads by President John Dramani Mahama in 2014, Yussif stressed that appreciation must go beyond ceremonies and handshakes.

"Maybe a monthly pension," he suggested quietly. "We deserve better."

Battling chronic waist and leg ailments and unable to afford surgery, Yussif said he harbours no regrets.

According to him, he gave everything to Ghana -- energy, stamina and his trademark overlapping runs -- at a time when representing the national team was driven by patriotism, not financial reward.

He urged today's Black Stars players to understand that responsibility.

"They should see Ghana first and kill themselves for the nation. We have done our part. They must do even more."

Yussif noted that while modern players enjoy far better support systems, what appears to be missing is commitment.

He was the youngest player in Ghana's 1978 AFCON squad, an unused member of what he still describes as the finest team Ghana ever produced.

"Every player was a master of his craft. You had to prove yourself in training before you played. That competition made us strong."

He fondly recalled learning from senior players such as Awuley Quaye, Isaac Aquaye, Joseph Carr, Mohammed Polo and Kuuku Dadzie, who created a strong family atmosphere in camp and groomed younger players.

In August 1981 in Kinshasa, Yussif delivered two crucial assists for George Alhassan against Zaire (now DR Congo), securing Ghana's qualification for AFCON 1982 in Libya -- the nation's last continental triumph.

Libya 1982, he recalled, remains vivid in his memory, especially the brutal semi-final against Algeria.

"Their captain, Ali Fergani, was dominant until Ghana responded with discipline and grit. After a clash with Kofi Badu, Fergani was sent off. From that moment, we took control," he said.

Ghana won the match 3-2 after extra time in Benghazi. The final against host Libya ended goalless before Ghana triumphed on penalties. Hostility from the crowd delayed the trophy presentation, which was later conducted quietly at a hotel.

At club level, Yussif featured for Ashanti Stars, Cornerstone and Asante Kotoko, before playing professionally for Zamalek of Egypt, where he won the African Clubs Championship in 1984.

"Football was not lucrative in those days. But we played with pride," he admitted.

After retiring, he coached in Ghana and with Racing Club de Cotonou in Benin, before stepping away from the game in 1992.

Today, his appeal is simple and dignified -- not charity, but recognition and care.

As Ghana continues to celebrate its football heritage, Haruna Yussif's words serve as a sobering reminder: glory fades, but responsibility should not.

For the heroes of 1978 and 1982, Ghana owes more than memories.