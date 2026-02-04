Ghana: Hearts Appoints New Managing Director

4 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra Hearts of Oak has announced the appointment of Julius Ben Emunah as its new Managing Director, effective February 2, 2026.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement issued by the club yesterday. Mr Emunah succeeds Dr Delali Anku-Adiamah, who has stepped down from the role.

Mr Emunah brings nearly a decade of experience in football administration, governance, sports broadcasting and sports management at both national and continental levels.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Prior to his appointment, he served as Head of Competitions at the Ghana Football Association (GFA). His previous roles at the GFA include Western Regional Administrator, National Safety and Security Officer, and Club Licensing Manager.

Related Articles

Throughout his career, Mr Emunah has demonstrated strong leadership in competition management, club licensing, sports event organisation, media relations, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder engagement.

He has also played key roles in the organisation and management of major continental and international competitions, including CAF Interclub finals, AFCON qualifiers, the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the African Games.

Academically, Mr Emunah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from the University of Cape Coast, as well as a Global Master's degree in Sports Management and Legal Skills from FC Barcelona at ISDE Law Business School in Spain.

The Board of Directors of Accra Hearts of Oak expressed full confidence in Mr Emunah's ability to steer the club into a new era of professionalism, transparency and competitiveness, in line with international best practices.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.