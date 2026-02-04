Ghana: Hearts Appoints New Managing Director

Accra Hearts of Oak has announced the appointment of Julius Ben Emunah as its new Managing Director, effective February 2, 2026.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement issued by the club yesterday. Mr Emunah succeeds Dr Delali Anku-Adiamah, who has stepped down from the role.

Mr Emunah brings nearly a decade of experience in football administration, governance, sports broadcasting and sports management at both national and continental levels.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Head of Competitions at the Ghana Football Association (GFA). His previous roles at the GFA include Western Regional Administrator, National Safety and Security Officer, and Club Licensing Manager.

Throughout his career, Mr Emunah has demonstrated strong leadership in competition management, club licensing, sports event organisation, media relations, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder engagement.

He has also played key roles in the organisation and management of major continental and international competitions, including CAF Interclub finals, AFCON qualifiers, the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the African Games.

Academically, Mr Emunah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from the University of Cape Coast, as well as a Global Master's degree in Sports Management and Legal Skills from FC Barcelona at ISDE Law Business School in Spain.

The Board of Directors of Accra Hearts of Oak expressed full confidence in Mr Emunah's ability to steer the club into a new era of professionalism, transparency and competitiveness, in line with international best practices.