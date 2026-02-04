Ghana Badminton Holds Training Workshop for Sports Journalists

Ghana Badminton on Friday organised a training workshop for sports journalists to enhance their technical understanding of the sport and improve storytelling around badminton and its athletes.

The workshop brought together media practitioners from print, radio and television, as well as photographers, bloggers and digital content creators.

The President of Ghana Badminton, Mr Evans Yeboah, served as the key resource person, supported by members of the badminton community, who shared insights on the growing expectations placed on the media to promote the sport's success both locally and internationally.

Leading the interactive session, Mr Yeboah underscored the critical role of journalists in keeping badminton in the public spotlight and urged participants to take a keen and sustained interest in the activities of the Association.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

He outlined several initiatives introduced by Ghana Badminton to take the sport to the grassroots, particularly among the youth. These include Shuttle Time activities, the Schools Badminton Programme, outdoor badminton initiatives, and a structured coach education framework.

Mr Yeboah further revealed that the Association has developed an innovative model known as "Air Badminton Clubs", established along beaches to attract young people and broaden community participation in the sport.

He also announced a strong collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) aimed at introducing badminton to more schools, with pupils benefiting from educational materials, equipment and technical support.

According to him, media coverage of badminton and the Association's activities has improved in recent years, expressing confidence that workshops of this nature would further build the capacity of journalists and other stakeholders.

Mr Yeboah also disclosed that Ghana Badminton would host the Ghana Grand Slam at the Borteyman Sports Complex from August 7 to 16.

The 10-day international event, expected to attract 48 countries, he said, would require strong partnerships, and he therefore appealed to individuals and organisations to support the staging of a world-class tournament.