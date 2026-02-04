Ghana: Zenith Bank Appoints New Board Chair

4 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd has appointed Mr Charles Boakye Nimako as its new Board Chairman, with effect from January 1, 2026.

He succeeds Mrs Freda Yahan Duplan, who has served as Board Chair since 2020 and steps down after completing the maximum six-year tenure in line with corporate governance requirements. Mrs Duplan also exits her position as a Director on the Board of the Bank.

During her tenure, Mrs Duplan demonstrated strong leadership, guiding the Bank through a period marked by resilience, innovation and sustained performance growth.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Nimako has been a member of the Board of Zenith Bank Ghana since 2023, where he served as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Risk and Cyber Security Committee.

Related Articles

He brings to his new role extensive experience in corporate governance, financial services and strategic leadership.

Mr Nimako is currently the Director of Africa Initiatives for Safe Water Network, a United States-based non-governmental organisation focused on market-driven community water solutions. He established the Safe Water Network Ghana office in May 2010 after holding several senior leadership positions within PepsiCo's franchise operations in Ghana and across other African markets.

His previous roles include Chief Executive Officer of Beverage Investments Ghana Limited and SBC Beverages Ghana Limited, both PepsiCo franchise holders. He also served as Director of Sales and Marketing for Ghana and Franchise Operations Manager for Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia.

Additionally, Mr Nimako worked as a Consultant and Project Director for AngoAlissar LDA, a PepsiCo franchise in Luanda, Angola.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.