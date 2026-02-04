Ghana: Zenith Bank Appoints New Board Chair

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd has appointed Mr Charles Boakye Nimako as its new Board Chairman, with effect from January 1, 2026.

He succeeds Mrs Freda Yahan Duplan, who has served as Board Chair since 2020 and steps down after completing the maximum six-year tenure in line with corporate governance requirements. Mrs Duplan also exits her position as a Director on the Board of the Bank.

During her tenure, Mrs Duplan demonstrated strong leadership, guiding the Bank through a period marked by resilience, innovation and sustained performance growth.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Nimako has been a member of the Board of Zenith Bank Ghana since 2023, where he served as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Risk and Cyber Security Committee.

Related Articles

He brings to his new role extensive experience in corporate governance, financial services and strategic leadership.

Mr Nimako is currently the Director of Africa Initiatives for Safe Water Network, a United States-based non-governmental organisation focused on market-driven community water solutions. He established the Safe Water Network Ghana office in May 2010 after holding several senior leadership positions within PepsiCo's franchise operations in Ghana and across other African markets.

His previous roles include Chief Executive Officer of Beverage Investments Ghana Limited and SBC Beverages Ghana Limited, both PepsiCo franchise holders. He also served as Director of Sales and Marketing for Ghana and Franchise Operations Manager for Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia.

Additionally, Mr Nimako worked as a Consultant and Project Director for AngoAlissar LDA, a PepsiCo franchise in Luanda, Angola.