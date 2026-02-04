Ghana: Telecel Group, King's Trust Boost Digital Skills for Youth

Telecel Group and King's Trust International (KTI) have signed a new partnership agreement to support foundational digital skills development for young people in Ghana.

The initiative will focus on Junior High Schools (JHS) across the country, targeting gaps in access to practical ICT education. Although ICT is a compulsory subject in Ghanaian schools, many institutions lack functional computer laboratories, limiting students' ability to acquire hands-on digital skills.

Under the partnership, a new IT practice component will be integrated into King's Trust International's Skills for School Programme, benefiting seven schools and enabling students to apply digital skills in real-world contexts.

In addition, IT hardware will be supplied to participating schools to support the effective teaching of IT literacy.

Speaking in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Telecel, Mr Moh Damush, said the partnership reflected the company's commitment to digital inclusion and youth empowerment.

"We are proud to partner with King's Trust International to support young people in Ghana. This initiative reflects our commitment to digital inclusion and to empowering the next generation with the skills and confidence required for the future," he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of King's Trust International, Mr Will Straw, emphasised the growing importance of digital skills in education and employment.

"Access to digital skills is increasingly essential for young people's education and future opportunities. This partnership with Telecel will help ensure students in underserved communities can move beyond theoretical learning and gain the practical ICT skills they need to succeed in today's digital world," he stated.

The Skills for School Programme, launched in 2020 and delivered by trained teachers in partnership with Junior Achievement Ghana (JA Ghana), provides targeted support for students aged 11 to 18 who are at risk of underachieving or dropping out of school.

The initiative is expected to provide more than 4,000 students with an entry point into ICT learning, with students each year benefiting from enhanced practical IT sessions delivered by trained teachers.

The agreement runs until March 30, 2027, and marks the first year of a multi-year partnership between Telecel Group and King's Trust International, with both organisations expressing a commitment to deepening collaboration in support of education and youth development in Ghana.